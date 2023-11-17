This Week in Sports News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy sports industry press releases from PR Newswire, including an NBA/Foot Locker partnership and a new quiet pickleball paddle.
- NBA and Foot Locker Announce Multiyear Partnership
"We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Foot Locker, a brand entrenched in basketball and pop culture," said Salvatore LaRocca, President of Global Partnerships, NBA. "Foot Locker will offer its customers an elevated connection to the NBA through a variety of marketing programs, bringing our fans closer to the game."
- The Vans Pipe Masters Returns to The North Shore
The return of the specialty event will see the world's best tuberiders face off in surfing's Colosseum. Forty men and 20 women, hand-picked by Vans, are taking to the Pipeline this December in the latest installment of the enduring love affair between Vans and the North Shore of Oahu.
- GYMGUYZ Unveils Online Personal Training Studio to Meet Demand for Enhanced Virtual Fitness
The Online Personal Training studio opened in June of 2023, though GYMGUYZ has offered remote workout options since 2020. The studio's design is curated to replicate the comfort of a home setting, while providing clients with personalized training that aligns with their fitness goals.
- OWL Sport Addresses Pickleball Noise with Game-Changing Quiet Paddle
The OWL is the first paddle on the market that delivers a hertz level below 600 and a decibel level below 80, delivering a 50% reduction in total noise profile. For comparison, industry-standard pickleball paddles register 1,100 - 1,200 hertz and a near-harmful decibel range of 85+ when striking a ball.
- Crown Royal Celebrates the Hosts that Make Gameday Great This NFL Season!
Crown Royal has teamed up with NFL Hall-Of-Famer, DeMarcus Ware, to share his favorite game day items in a custom-curated shopping cart on the largest online grocery marketplace in North America. DeMarcus' cart captures everything you need to host an epic game day, from light bites to all the ingredients necessary to make his signature Crown Royal cocktail, The America's Sweet Tea.
- Dubai Parks™ and Resorts and Real Madrid C.F. announce Real Madrid World as the first ever football theme park
Set to open at the Middle East's largest theme park destination, Real Madrid World will welcome sports fans, families and friends who can look forward to adrenaline-pumping themed attractions, immersive experiences and fan engagement opportunities, celebrating football and basketball the Real Madrid way.
- Life Fitness Announces Symbio, a First-of-its-Kind Premium Cardio Line, Reimagining the Fitness Experience
A fusion of advanced biomechanics, luxurious yet purposeful design, and multi-sensory personalized experiences, the collection consists of a treadmill, cross-trainer, upright bike, and recumbent bike.
- Unleashed Brands Offers U.S. Center for SafeSport Abuse Prevention Training to Prioritize Child Safety Across Youth Enrichment Franchises Nationwide
The collaboration will provide standardized abuse awareness and prevention training throughout all Unleashed Brands' franchise locations, including Urban Air Adventure Park, The Little Gym, Snapology, Class 101, Premier Martial Arts and XP League. Through this training, Unleashed Brands further demonstrates its commitment to ensuring children learn, play, and grow safely across every program.
- The PLL and Whirlpool Brand Proudly Welcome 8 Teams to Home Cities
Beginning in the 2024 season, the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) will adopt a two-conference structure. The New York Atlas, Boston Cannons, Philadelphia Waterdogs, and Maryland Whipsnakes will make up the Eastern Conference. The Utah Archers, Carolina Chaos, Denver Outlaws, and California Redwoods will make up the Western Conference.
- Rails-to-Trails Conservancy 2023 Grants Lift Up Efforts to Develop and Activate Trail Networks Nationwide
"Trail networks are emerging in hundreds of communities across the country, and they are what's needed to make it safer and more convenient for millions of people to access the outdoors where they live—whether that's to be active, get around town or have fun in nature," said Mary Ellen Koontz, the lead of RTC's TrailNation™ Collaborative initiative.
