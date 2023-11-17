United will offer non-stop flights between Mexico's soon-to-open Tulum International Airport and New York/Newark, Los Angeles, Houston and Chicago beginning March 31

United continues to be largest airline to Riviera Maya and will offer more flying to Cancun than ever before this winter

Airline continues to expand its presence in Latin America and the Caribbean, grows winter schedule by 25% throughout region

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United announced today that it will offer non-stop flights between the United States and the soon-to-open Tulum International Airport (TQO) in Mexico with 22 weekly flights from Newark/New York, Houston and Chicago beginning March 31, 2024*. On May 23, United will add daily seasonal service from Los Angeles, resulting in up to five daily flights from United's hubs to Tulum this upcoming summer*. Flights will be available for sale beginning November 18.

United Debuts Direct Flights Between U.S. and Tulum (PRNewswire)

Mexico continues to be a leading leisure destination and Tulum has quickly emerged as one of Mexico's most popular destinations for American travelers. Located approximately 90 miles south of Cancun, the new Tulum International Airport will give United customers more direct access to the city and more opportunities to travel to the ever-popular Riviera Maya region, complementing United's existing services to Cancun and Cozumel.

"Tulum is at the top of a lot of travel lists – great beaches and restaurants, and a region featuring a rich history and spectacular natural beauty," said Patrick Quayle, United's senior vice president of Network Planning and Alliances. "Our new direct flights help people get there faster than ever, giving them even more time to enjoy one of Mexico's most unique destinations."

This winter, United will be the largest airline between the U.S. and Riviera Maya region and will have the most flying to Cancun in its history. United will offer more than 200 weekly flights from eight U.S. cities to Cancun during the winter peak, including flights on the airline's Boeing 777 widebody aircraft from Chicago, Denver and Houston. United will also continue to fly between Cozumel and Chicago, Denver and Houston, operating up to 11 weekly flights this winter.

United also is growing its network in the broader Latin America and Caribbean region by 25% this winter, and will remain the largest U.S. airline to Central America. Some additional enhancements in United's Caribbean and Latin America winter schedule include:

Caribbean

New routes between Denver and San Juan, Puerto Rico , and Denver and Montego Bay, Jamaica

Three daily flights between Newark/New York and Santiago , Dominican Republic and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Two daily flights between Newark/New York and Oranjestad, Aruba ; Montego Bay, Jamaica ; and Nassau, Bahamas

Two daily flights between Washington /Dulles and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Daily flights between Chicago /O'Hare and Nassau, Bahamas

Daily flights between Newark/New York and Georgetown, Cayman Islands and Puerto Plato , Dominican Republic

Three weekly flights between Newark/New York and Bonaire

Central America

Three daily flights between Houston and San Jose, Costa Rica and San Salvador , El Salvador

Two daily flights between Houston and Belize City, Belize

Daily flights between Denver and Liberia , Costa Rica

Daily flights between Los Angeles and Guatemala City , Guatemala and San Salvador , El Salvador

Daily flights between Newark/New York and Liberia , Costa Rica

Mexico

Four daily flights between Chicago and Cancun, Mexico

Three daily flights between Houston and Leon/Guanajuato, Mexico

Two daily flights between Denver and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Two daily flights between San Francisco and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico and San Jose del Cabo, Mexico

Daily flights between Cleveland and Cancun, Mexico for the peak Christmas and New Years holiday period; 6x weekly flights in March

South America

Ten weekly flights between Houston and Buenos Aires, Argentina

*Flights subject to government approval.

About United

At United, Good Leads The Way. With U.S. hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Newark/New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers, and is now the largest airline in the world as measured by available seat miles. For more about how to join the United team, please visit www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at www.united.com. United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

United Airlines logo. (PRNewsFoto/United Airlines) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE United Airlines