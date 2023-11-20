"How To Day Trade: The Plain Truth" by Warrior Trading Founder Publishing in Time for the 2024 Holiday Season

The second title by Ross Cameron offers a candid look at what it really takes to become a day trader

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Warrior Trading, the online platform where members are taught how to day trade with extensive courses, will be releasing its second book by founder Ross Cameron in time for this year's holiday season.

“How to Day Trade: The Plain Truth” is available in hardcover and paperback versions, in addition to audiobook and Kindle. To buy a copy, visit www.thedaytradingbook.com. (PRNewswire)

In "How to Day Trade: The Plain Truth," Cameron dispels myths about day trading and talks honestly about what day-trading is and what someone interested in becoming a full-time day trader can expect. Cameron, an enthusiastic educator with over 1 million subscribers on YouTube, is a full-time day trader best known for his highly atypical performance of turning a trading account with just $583.15 into over $10 million in fully verified and audited profits.

Cameron's book stands apart from the crowd by avoiding the lure of quick riches and debunking the illusion of an easy path to substantial stock market gains. In his first chapter, titled "Separating Fact from Fiction," he openly addresses the challenges of becoming a proficient day trader. Cameron emphasizes, "I won't promise you instant wealth or pretend to possess the secret formula for effortless stock market success. Instead, I will describe the demanding nature of becoming a proficient day trader, sharing my own journey, complete with its imperfections."

Rather than catering to those in search of a get-rich-quick scheme, Cameron's objective is to engage with individuals who have been deterred from day trading due to its sensationalized image. His aim is to dismantle the misconceptions associated with day trading, offer a realistic portrayal of the field, and deliver a practical guide for readers to embark on their trading journey.

Cameron's comprehensive e-book covers a range of topics, including his personal journey into trading, dispelling common misconceptions such as labeling day trading as gambling, providing insights on the necessary tools for successful trading, offering a primer on stock market fundamentals, sharing tips for identifying the right stocks, and equipping readers with strategies for risk management and fear control.

"This book is all about providing authentic, experience-based information," Cameron writes. "You've got questions, and you want straightforward answers. Let's dive right in."

"How to Day Trade: The Plain Truth" is available in hardcover and paperback versions, in addition to audiobook and Kindle. To buy a copy, visit www.thedaytradingbook.com/ .

ABOUT WARRIOR TRADING

Warrior Trading is the ultimate home for momentum day traders. Offering an array of resources, including courses, scanners, charts, breaking news, chat rooms, and a simulator, the Warrior Trading platform aims to equip anyone interested in day trading with the tools they need to get started. Ross Cameron founded Warrior Trading in 2012 and teaches the lessons learned throughout his journey of taking a trading account with just $583.15 into over $10 million in fully verified and audited profits. His results are far from typical, but that may be one of the reasons traders find his market commentary and wisdom so fascinating. As an enthusiastic educator, Ross's journey is documented on the Warrior Trading YouTube channel, where he has more than 1 million subscribers. To learn more about Warrior Trading, visit warriortrading.com.

Disclaimer

The information provided herein is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as financial advice. The views, thoughts, and opinions expressed represent personal opinions and is based on individual criteria and experience.

Day trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for every investor. The strategies and equipment discussed in the article are based on personal experiences and are not a guarantee of future success or returns. Readers should be aware that day trading can result in significant financial losses and are encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a professional financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Past performance is not indicative of future results, and individual results may vary.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Crystal Eastman

media@warriortrading.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Warrior Trading