ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important December 7 Deadline in Securities Class Action - AXSM

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the common stock of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. ("Axsome") (NASDAQ: AXSM) of the reopening of the lead plaintiff appointment process in a class action lawsuit against Axsome and certain of its officers. The Class Action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, and docketed under 22-cv-03925 (LGS), is proposed to be brought on behalf of a Class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Axsome common stock between May 10, 2021 and April 22, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by defendants' violations of the federal securities laws. Excluded from the proposed Class will be any persons who sold all of the shares acquired during the Class Period prior to April 25, 2022. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 7, 2023.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Axsome common stock during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the proposed Second Amended Complaint, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Axsome's chemistry, manufacturing, and control ("CMC") practices were deficient with respect to AXS-07 and its manufacturing process; (2) Axsome was unable to resolve these CMC problems or complete stability studies on additional batches of AXS-07 before it belatedly (after repeated delays in the initially represented timeline) submitted its AXS-07 New Drug Application ("NDA") in June 2021; (3) accordingly, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was unlikely to approve the AXS-07 NDA; (4) as a result of all the foregoing, Axsome had overstated AXS-07's regulatory and commercial prospects; and (5) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

