WILSON’S ‘GIFT OF GAME’ CELEBRATES SPORT THROUGH THE SPIRIT OF THE SEASON

Wilson's holiday giveback focuses on enabling access to play at the YMCA; Special event for NYC kids to feature surprise athlete appearances

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holiday season upon us, Wilson Sporting Goods Co. , the world's leading manufacturer of high-performance sports equipment, apparel and accessories, will be celebrating the "Gift of Game" by partnering with YMCA of the USA (Y-USA), the national resource office for the 2,500+ YMCAs across the country, to enable access to play for kids of all skill levels and backgrounds.

"At Wilson®, we believe the spirit of the holiday season is about so much more than just the traditional exchange of presents. That's why we're encouraging our global sport community to give the 'Gift of Game' this year," said Amanda Lamb, Global Vice President of Brand at Wilson. "Shared experiences in sport offer a unique opportunity to build bonds, foster camaraderie and enable access to play in a way that is truly representative of the holiday season."

Wilson and its global sport community will give the "Gift of Game" to YMCA kids across the country through a donate and match program online and in-stores from mid-November through the end of the year. Consumers will have the opportunity to add $1, $3 or $5 to their order at checkout to be donated to the Y. Wilson, in year three of its national partnership with Y-USA, will match up to $25,000 in customer donations.

Money raised through Wilson's "Gift of Game" donation will benefit local YMCAs in 20 key markets around the U.S. Funding will be used to provide more Y scholarships, enabling access to play by subsidizing more membership and youth sports fees for under-served kids in 2024.

As a celebration of the "Gift of Game" campaign, Wilson will host a day of play with New York City kids at the La Central YMCA in the Bronx on Saturday, Dec. 2. Each attendee will receive a Y membership, have the chance to experience different sports throughout the event and leave with special holiday gifts from Wilson. The participating kids will also get to interact with athletes and special guests expected to make surprise-and-delight appearances.

For holiday shoppers looking to give the " Gift of Game ," Wilson offers an assortment of best-in-class equipment across a variety of sport categories, including basketball, football, tennis, pickleball, golf, baseball and more, as well as Wilson's iconic sportswear collection, featuring technical apparel for both men and women. Follow along @Wilson and visit Wilson.com for more information.

Chicago, USA-based Wilson Sporting Goods Co., part of Amer Sports Group, is the world's leading manufacturer of high-performance sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. The Company brings more than a century of innovation, history and heritage across many sports including Racquet Sports, Baseball, Softball, Football, Basketball, Volleyball, Soccer and Golf. The brand also offers Wilson Sportswear inclusive of lifestyle and performance apparel for all to live like an athlete. Leveraging player insights to create products that push equipment and apparel innovation into new territories, Wilson empowers athletes at every level to perform at their best. Visit www.wilson.com for more information.

Driven by its founding mission, the Y has served as a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community for more than 175 years. The Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they're from, by ensuring access to resources, relationships and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y's goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections in and across 10,000 communities nationwide. Learn more at ymca.org.

