APEX TRADER FUNDING RECEIVES TOP FUTURES PROP TRADING COMPANY FOR POWERING MARKET ACCESS AND OPPORTUNITY FOR TRADERS AWARD AT BENZINGA FINTECH AWARDS

APEX TRADER FUNDING RECEIVES TOP FUTURES PROP TRADING COMPANY FOR POWERING MARKET ACCESS AND OPPORTUNITY FOR TRADERS AWARD AT BENZINGA FINTECH AWARDS

CEO DARRELL MARTIN RECOGNIZED FOR WORK ON DELIVERING EASIEST TO USE ONLINE EVALUATION AND FUNDING PLATFORM

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Trader Funding, an innovative online evaluation and funding platform offering low cost and the highest contract plans, was selected as the winner of this year's Top Futures Prop Trading Company for Powering Market Access and Opportunity award at the 2023 Benzinga FinTech Awards.

Apex Trader Funding CEO and Founder Darrell Martin at the 2023 Benzinga Deal Day and Awards (PRNewswire)

We are honored to be selected by Benzinga this year as the winner of the Powering Market Access and Opportunity award...

Darrell Martin, who was at the event in New York City, received the award on behalf of the entire Apex Trader Funding team.

"We are honored to be selected by Benzinga this year as the winner of the Powering Market Access and Opportunity award," said Darrell Martin, CEO and Founder of Apex Trader Funding. "Every day, our team works to deliver an online trading platform that traders want to use."

Darrell was also interviewed at Benzinga FinTech Deal Day, which can be viewed here.

About Apex Trader Funding

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Apex Trader Funding is a community of traders offering the easiest to pass, lowest cost, highest contract funding plans. Founded in 2021 by Darrell Martin, Apex Trader Funding is a thriving community of traders from over 150 countries. For more information about Apex Trader Funding, contact James Lambert, Vice President at Rubenstein Public Relations, at jlambert@rubensteinpr.com or at 212-805-3024

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Apex Trader Funding