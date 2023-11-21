ATTOM APPOINTS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND PROMOTES TWO EXECUTIVES TO CHIEF LEADERSHIP ROLES

Ned Stringham joins ATTOM's Board of Directors expanding to six governing members; Ana Flor has been promoted to Chief People Officer; Kara Taylor has been promoted to Chief Marketing Officer

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTOM , a leading curator of land, property and real estate data , is pleased to announce the appointment of Ned Stringham, to its Board of Directors, as Chairman of the Board, effective immediately. We are also delighted to share that Ana Flor has been promoted to Chief People Officer and Kara Taylor has been promoted to Chief Marketing Officer.

"We are pleased to welcome Ned Stringham to our Board and eagerly anticipate the valuable insights and contributions he will bring," said Rob Barber, CEO of ATTOM. "Ned brings the kind of forward-thinking and innovative tech-forward approach that ATTOM needs to stay at the forefront of the industry and continue delivering cutting-edge data and solutions to our clients."

Stringham is managing partner at 42 Ventures and is a recognized entrepreneur, business strategist and technology investor. Ned started 42 Ventures in 2006 after successfully selling SBI Group, a digital marketing and technology consulting firm which he co-founded in 1998 and then grew to nearly 1,000 employees with 13 offices across the U.S. and Europe. Ned guided SBI through the dot com bust acquiring several well know public firms including Lante, MarchFirst, Scient and Razorfish. By 2004, SBI had become the largest and most respected independent interactive marketing firm in North America. SBI was acquired by Aquantive where Ned joined the Board.

"I am looking forward to serving on the ATTOM Board of Directors," said Ned Stringham. "ATTOM's unwavering commitment to fostering growth across diverse industries while maintaining transparency in real estate is commendable. I am excited to provide strategic oversight and guidance to advance that tech-forward vision. I eagerly anticipate actively contributing to ATTOM's success by championing innovative technology and strategies."

The 2023-24 ATTOM Board of Directors also consists of Rob Barber, CEO of ATTOM; Steve Ozonian, CEO of Williston Financial Group; John D. Cochran, Partner of Lovell Minnick; Jason S. Barg, Partner of Lovell Minnick; and Marta Notaras, Managing Partner at Brewer Lane Ventures.

Ana Flor's promotion to Chief People Officer at ATTOM is a direct result of her influential leadership in developing and executing the company's HR initiatives, which align with ATTOM's overall objectives of fostering a positive workplace culture, attracting top talent, and ensuring the well-being and growth of employees. At ATTOM our most valuable asset is our people and in promoting Ana to this role, we signify our continued commitment to creating a positive, inclusive, and productive work environment and recognizes the pivotal role employees play in the organization's success.

Kara Taylor's promotion to Chief Marketing Officer at ATTOM has resulted from her unique contributions and the important role she plays within our organization. Kara is responsible for shaping and executing our marketing strategies, while aligning them with sales and account management to help drive revenue growth. Kara's abilities to excel at both strategy and hands-on tactical execution have proven beneficial in the proliferation of ATTOM's data and solutions offerings, company brand development, and inorganic growth attained through acquisitions. Kara plays a crucial role in driving the company's strategic vision, growth, and data expansion initiatives.

"The promotions of Ana and Kara, now in key leadership roles at ATTOM, will continue to orchestrate our growth, ensuring that our employees thrive within a vibrant culture, and our brand resonates powerfully with our audience, ultimately propelling us to new heights of success in the market," said Barber. "We look forward to the future of ATTOM and solidifying our company's unique position as the one-stop shop for premium property data fueling innovation."

