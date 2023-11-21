The Ultimate in Odor Control for Diaper Disposal

MONTREAL, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Diaper Genie®, the #1 selling diaper pail in the US* and Canada, announces the launch of its new Diaper Genie® Platinum. The diaper pail is the first true 'hands-free' diaper disposal solution made of durable stainless steel and includes Diaper Genie's® well-known ultimate odor control. The Diaper Genie® Platinum will be available as of November 2023 in the USA. This latest Genie innovation comes to Canada in January 2024.

First of its Kind Hands-Free Diaper Genie® Platinum STAINLESS STEEL Diaper Pail (CNW Group/Diaper Genie) (PRNewswire)

With consumers increasingly interested in sustainable solutions, the new Diaper Genie® Platinum stainless steel diaper pail is expected to generate significant interest among expectant parents.

"As the market leader* in diaper disposal solutions, we're thrilled to bring this new baby care innovation to market," states Rahul Sharda, CEO Angelcare Group, owner of the Diaper Genie® brand. "Our Diaper Genie® Platinum pail will deliver the same ultimate odor control and convenience that parents have come to trust from the Diaper Genie® brand".

The pail features a uniquely designed clamp that traps odors inside, and a multi-layer refill bag that ensures the nursery stays fresh and clean. The pail comes with an Easy Roll cartridge that holds up to 846 newborn diapers. Each bag in the cartridge roll is perforated and has a unique tapered design to allow easy emptying. The foot pedal allows for hands-free operation, and the pail body is made of durable stainless steel.

The Diaper Genie® Platinum diaper pail is the first stainless steel pail from Diaper Genie® and is made in a sleek design to complement any nursery. It offers optimal convenience, with a foot pedal for hands-free operation, no bending required, and a high-capacity pail that holds up to 47 newborn diapers. The long-lasting EasyRoll refill holds up to 5 months of newborn diapers and uses 70% less cartridge plastic than the current Diaper Genie® round refills. Owing to its superior performance, Diaper Genie® Platinum has proudly been awarded the Parent Tested, Parent Approved (PTPA) Seal of Approval and the Women's Choice Award.

The Diaper Genie® Platinum diaper pail is available in four colors: lily white, stone gray, sage green, and glacial blue. It is available at US retailers Amazon and Target (online only) for an MSRP of $74.99 USD, and at Canadian retailers Walmart, Babies R Us, and Amazon for an MSRP of $99.99 CAD.

Interviews with Angelcare are available upon request. High-res images can be found here .

About Angelcare Group

Angelcare® was founded in 1997 by Maurice Pinsonnault, a visionary thinker and doer who never met an idea he couldn't improve upon. As a first-time father who understood how worrying it could be to care for a newborn and being dissatisfied with the selection of baby monitors available, he chose to revolutionize the category, and this is how the Angelcare story began. He then turned his attention and talent to bringing innovation to various products in the baby care and pet industries such as diaper disposal systems, and cat litter disposal systems. From then on, this focus on innovation has made the Angelcare Group a benchmark and leader in its categories, with recognized global brands such as Angelcare, Diaper Genie®, Litter Genie®, LitterLocker, Pabobo and Kids'Sleep. Today, our products are sold in more than 50 countries, and address consumer needs for peace of mind, quality of children's sleep and pet wellness. Learn more at www.angelcaregroup.com .

*Angelcare calculation based on Answers On Demand for the Diaper Pail Category for 52 weeks ending 09.10.2022 time period. © 2023, Nielsen Consumer LLC.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Diaper Genie