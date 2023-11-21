VTech® Adds Engaging New Infant, Toddler and Preschool Toys to Award-Winning Lines

Playful Introductions Available Now

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today VTech® announced the availability of engaging new additions to its expansive infant, toddler and preschool lines, including Storytime With Sunny™, Style & Glam On Unicorn™, Drill & Learn Workbench™ and Race & Discover Driver™. The playful new products encourage discovery for children of all ages and interests.

"We love creating toys that bring little ones joy," said Danielle Norwood, Vice President, Marketing, VTech Electronics North America. "We also want to empower kids to use their imaginations through play. Our new additions this year check all the boxes."

Whether it's interactive storytelling with Storytime With Sunny™, creative expression with the Style & Glam On Unicorn™, hands-on learning with the Drill & Learn Workbench™ or adventurous driving with the Race & Discover Driver™, these engaging toys offer playful moments that are important to children's development.

Highlights of the latest infant, toddler and preschool toys, available now at major retailers nationwide, include:

Storytime With Sunny™: Meet a bright, entertaining friend with Storytime With Sunny™! Sunny's expressive personality engages kiddos as she tells stories with surprising plot twists to keep them hanging on her every word. Sunny invites participation in 300+ activities with four disks and more than five hours of fairy tales, classic songs, guessing games, a poem creator, silly jokes, tongue twisters, daily routines and much more. Her animated face and movements add emotion and expression to jokes, stories and songs, inviting kids to respond as she asks them what they think. Sunny teaches healthy habits, encouraging good manners, brushing teeth and mindfulness exercises. Cleanup time is easy with a dedicated disk rack to store the four disks. When the day is done, take a quiet moment with Sunny as she leads kids in a bedtime routine. Set her gentle alarm, then fall asleep to her softly glowing night-light. (Ages 3+ years; MSRP: $59.99)

Style & Glam On Unicorn™: It's a magical day when you play with the Style & Glam On Unicorn™. Let's accessorize! Choose from six glamorous accessories to decorate the unicorn's horn and tail. The ribbon is purple! Hear the unicorn describe each accessory and explore colors, counting, feelings and more. Coordinate the color of the unicorn's star by pressing the gem on her necklace. As she plays dazzling sounds, place an accessory on her horn to see her star change color to match. Add music to the colorful dress-up party by pressing the music button. The unicorn will play five- or ten-minute songs and her horn and star will flash to the beat. Flap her wings to help her fly and together you'll sparkle wherever you go! (Ages 1.5-4 years; MSRP: $29.99)

Drill & Learn Workbench™: What do you want to build today? Get started with the Drill & Learn Workbench™. The workbench can be assembled for the first DIY project using the included power tools. Then, use the hand tools to hang the clock on the peg board with the wrench or screw in the pegs to hang the tools. Three cool power tools make quick work of any project. Explore the drill press, sander, and circular saw, and hear sounds and facts about each one when placed on the bench. Let's build something special! Build discovery with nine project ideas young builders can make with the included tools and building pieces. Light-up buttons introduce the drill, saw, screwdriver, vise, and hammer, their colors, and a little joke—nailed it! Three modes help kids explore all the tool-riffic things the workbench has to offer, listen to music while they work, and show off their discoveries in Quiz mode. Keep a tidy workspace with storage and trays that hold all the tools and building pieces when not in use. You're a fantastic fixer! (Ages 3-6 years; MSRP: $49.97)

Race & Discover Driver™: Only at Target! Preschoolers, start your engines and buckle up for excitement with the Race & Discover Driver™. This driving toy for kids has a colorful game screen and features of a real car including a steering wheel, gear shift, turn signals, hazard lights, wipers and horn. Use the interactive dashboard buttons to take phone calls, hear music, traffic and weather on VTech Radio, get directions from the GPS maps, use autopilot to drive to destinations and more. Race around three exciting tracks, avoiding road hazards and other racecars to take your place in the winner's circle. Each track has three levels; win first place to drive in more challenging races. Explore the farmer's market and pick up preschool skills like colors and letters while shopping. Let's fill up the tank! Head to the gas station to count how many gallons of gas are needed. Then, get back on the road to explore the town and other places like the school, hospital, airport and train station. It's a beautiful day for driving! (Ages 3-6 years; MSRP: $44.99)

About VTech®

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 45-year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 28 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen VTech's position as a learning authority, new products are developed with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C. is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.

