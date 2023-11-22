Filson Offers Unprecedented Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales with Up To 40% Off Iconic Styles

Filson Offers Unprecedented Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales with Up To 40% Off Iconic Styles

SEATTLE, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Filson is hosting the largest sale in its 125+ year history. From now through Sunday, November 26, get up to 40% off savings on more than 60 handpicked styles. From rugged Flannels to durable Tin Bags, classic Denim, and timeless Hats, this sale presents a unique opportunity to acquire Filson's legendary craftsmanship at an exceptional value.

Filson isn't stopping there. Keep an eye on Filson.com for additional discounts on other products throughout the holidays.

Join Filson in celebrating the season of savings and craftsmanship.

About Filson:

Established in Seattle in 1897 to outfit prospectors headed for the Yukon, the company's 126-year legacy is built upon its reputation for honesty, quality, and durability. Filson's long-lasting gear is the choice of explorers, adventurers, ranchers, hunters, anglers, engineers, and anyone with a passion for the outdoors. Filson is based in Seattle.

Contact: media@filson.com

View original content:

SOURCE Filson