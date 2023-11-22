MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. (MSCH U.S.: OTC) Announces Strategic Agreement with kathy ireland® Worldwide

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. (MSCH U.S.: OTC) announced today the signing of a significant letter of intent (LOI) with kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®), to acquire substantial equity interest in three categories of kiWW® licenses.

Under the terms of the agreement, MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. (MSCH U.S.: OTC) will obtain equity and licensing rights in kathy ireland Kids, kathy ireland Laundry, and kathy ireland HOME. Last year, Ms. Ireland was inducted into the International Licensing Hall of Fame. Women's Wear Daily (WWD) says kathy ireland® Worldwide "is the highest-ranking woman-owned licensing business in American history." Last month Forbes celebrated Ms. Ireland in their Know Your Value 50 Over 50 annual program naming her one of the most influential women in the world, in the lifestyle category.

Larry Kozin, CEO of MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc (MSCH U.S.: OTC), expressed enthusiasm about the opportunity, stating, "Kathy is an extraordinary human being with great integrity and vision. We have already experienced the power of the kathy ireland® brand, having acquired a license for kathy ireland® Kids furniture in North America over a year ago. The kathy ireland® brand joined George Lucas and Walt Disney in the Licensing Hall of Fame, and we believe, for Ms. Ireland to be involved in every sector of bringing Wall Street benefits to every segment of our company, in addition to MSCH being the first public company to ever hold equity in any vertical of kathy ireland® Worldwide, has exponential potential to grow and scale powerfully. kathy ireland® Worldwide has an incredible leader, enormous customer base, a strong management team, and a history of over three decades of success."

Kozin further highlighted the scope of their collaboration, citing existing ventures such as Aloha Laundry, a burgeoning wash, dry, fold pick-up, and delivery service which has expanded to most major markets and is expanding rapidly. Additionally, MSCH represents six diverse furniture companies poised for rebranding under the esteemed kathy ireland® HOME umbrella. Moreover, the MainStreetChamber of Commerce's FREE Membership marketing system is positioned to catalyze the expansion of numerous kathy ireland® business entities and upcoming launch projects, currently in various stages of development.

Jon Carrasco, kiWW's Worldwide Creative Director, and Stephen Roseberry, President and CMO affirming, "We have great respect for Larry Kozin and his gifted colleagues at MainStreetChamber Holdings (MSCH U.S.: OTC). We are all in the process of due diligence, however, it is very important to share the respect and limitless potential we believe this collaboration could offer."

Kathy Ireland, Chair and CEO of kiWW® says, "MainStreetChamber Holdings (MSCH U.S.: OTC) is a very innovative company. We are frequently asked to allow public entities to acquire equity in kiWW® verticals. Until now....the answer was always 'no'. Because of the unique, powerful and impressive approach that MainStreetChamber Holdings (MSCH U.S.: OTC) is taking to build a conglomerate and establish a level playing field for businesses of every size...this company has a unique perspective. We are here because we believe in their team today and their accomplishments tomorrow. Indeed, we believe 'some wonderful things are about to happen at MainStreetChamber Holdings, with Larry Kozin and John Bellave."

This strategic alliance represents significant and disruptive potential for MainStreetChamber Holdings (MSCH U.S.: OTC), because of the successful brand identity of kathy ireland® Worldwide. The collaboration signals a new era of innovation, expansion and enhanced affordable offerings within the business, home lifestyle, and multiple other sectors which will be announced.

Legal Disclaimer

Some of the statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions, future market conditions, unusual catastrophic loss events, changes in the capital markets and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. MainStreerChamber Holdings, Inc does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness, or updated status of such statements. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will MainStreerChamber Holdings, Inc and its affiliate companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages.

