Pet Supermarket Celebrates the Season of Giving With Noteworthy Donations to Non-Profit Partners

Pet supply retailer's customers and vendors extend their generosity to non-profit organizations with $712,473 directed in total to The United States War Dogs Association and Southeastern Guide Dogs

SUNRISE, Fla., Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Supermarket, a leading specialty pet supply retailer with over 225 locations across the U.S. Southeast, is creating "pawsitive" change this holiday season. Announcing the funds raised through its 2023 Lend a Paw program, which supports the individuals, shelters and organizations making a difference in the lives of animals, Pet Supermarket is proud to have recently directed $712,473 to its non-profit partners.

Of the Lend a Paw 2023 total, $462,225 has been raised for The United States War Dogs Association, furthering the mission of honoring our nation’s military working dogs and their handlers. (PRNewswire)

Of this total, $462,225 has been raised for The United States War Dogs Association, furthering the mission of honoring our nation's military working dogs and their handlers. Marking another milestone of generosity, Pet Supermarket partnered with Fromm Family Pet Food to generate $250,248 in donations toward Southeastern Guide Dogs.

On behalf of The United States War Dogs Association, efforts were amplified to send supplies to active-duty dogs, secure medications for retirees and honor our fallen four-legged heroes. This year's fundraiser was extended from July into August for the first time in eight-year history, reflecting support throughout Pet Supermarket's service communities for our nation's frontline canines and their hero handlers.

Additionally, a Lend a Paw beneficiary since 2022, Southeastern Guide Dogs' personnel were invited to Pet Supermarket's corporate headquarters in Sunrise, Florida, for a celebratory check presentation on Wednesday, November 15. Southeastern Guide Dogs uses the annual funds from Pet Supermarket's companywide September fundraiser to provide state-of-the-art services at no cost to their clients, which include individuals with vision loss, veterans and children throughout the United States. Of the $250,248 raised, Pet Supermarket's corporate office donated $10,060 in matching customer contributions made with a purchase of Fromm Family Pet Food.

"We're proud to end the year with these highlights from our generous community of pet parents and industry partners," said Jennifer Gabelman, Vice President of Marketing at Pet Supermarket. "As we reflect on the season of giving, we look forward to another year of impact-driven collaborations."

To learn more information about Pet Supermarket's Lend a Paw program and opportunities to give back during the holiday season, visit www.petsupermarket.com/lend-a-paw.

ABOUT PET SUPERMARKET

Pet Supermarket is a one-stop shop offering a broad selection of premium pet food, supplies and services sold by trained professional staff who provide knowledgeable and friendly assistance. Pet Supermarket has over 225 locations equipped to provide pet parents with the convenience to shop locally in a community-oriented and welcoming environment. In addition, Pet Supermarket's robust e-commerce experience includes standard and same-day delivery nationwide. To learn more about Pet Supermarket, visit www.petsupermarket.com.

Pet Supermarket partnered with Fromm Family Pet Food to generate $250,248 in donations toward Southeastern Guide Dogs. (PRNewswire)

Pet Supermarket (PRNewswire)

