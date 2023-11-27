DR. CAROLYN WONG SIMPKINS NAMED PRESIDENT OF ZYNX, A HEARST HEALTH COMPANY

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearst announced today that Carolyn Wong Simpkins, M.D., Ph.D., has been named president of its Zynx Health business unit, effective immediately. The announcement was made by Steven R. Swartz, president and chief executive officer of Hearst; Gregory Dorn, M.D., president of Hearst Health; and Charles Tuchinda, M.D., executive vice president of Hearst Health.

The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase and MHK. The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person’s health journey. (PRNewswire)

"With all the demands on clinicians today, supporting care delivery with smart and efficient clinical solutions is more important than ever," said Dorn. "Carolyn brings the right expertise to lead the Zynx business forward in its mission."

Simpkins joined Zynx in April 2023 as vice president of product, drawing upon her strong background in solution development, healthcare workflow integration, go-to-market strategy and commercial relationship building. As president, she will oversee all strategic and operational aspects of the business. She succeeds Tuchinda, who has served as president of Zynx since 2019 in addition to his Hearst Health group leadership responsibilities.

"The steadiness of the Zynx business, combined with its balanced approach to meeting the needs of customers while pursuing new opportunities, makes the timing of this leadership transition as seamless as possible," said Tuchinda. "I have known Carolyn for many years and have tremendous professional respect for her expertise. I could not be more pleased to have someone of her professional caliber lead Zynx."

Some of the notable roles Simpkins has held include Chief Medical Informatics Officer at the healthcare data and analytics company Health Catalyst, and General Manager and Clinical Director for the British Medical Journal (BMJ), North America division. During her nine-year tenure at BMJ, she led the launch of an order set product, mobile product and outcomes measurement initiative. She has served as a medical director at Greenville Health System, focusing on an interdisciplinary cardiovascular risk reduction program and women's health.

"Zynx has been a leader in giving clinicians tools to help with their electronic workflow challenges for nearly three decades," said Simpkins. "I am excited to work with the incredibly talented and dedicated people here to accelerate our development of new strategic applications of technology, which will help healthcare professionals deliver excellent care more easily."

Simpkins received her undergraduate degree in biological sciences from Stanford University and completed her medical degree and doctorate in pharmacology and molecular cancer biology at Duke University. She trained in internal medicine at Johns Hopkins.

