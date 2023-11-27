PLANET FITNESS LAUNCHES "PERKSFEST" WITH EXCLUSIVE DISCOUNTS FROM NATIONAL BRAND PARTNERS TO KICKSTART HOLIDAY SHOPPING SEASON

Launching Cyber Monday through Dec. 11, members get access to limited time discounts in the PF App from popular brands including Fitbit, Crocs and more

HAMPTON, N.H., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, announced PerksFest is kicking off today through Dec. 11, where all Planet Fitness members can take advantage of special deals from popular brands like Fitbit, Crocs, Hotels.com, Expedia, Blue Apron, and more! These exciting member-only deals, are available just in time for holiday shopping season, and can be accessed through the PF App. Anyone interested in joining Planet Fitness can also take advantage of PerksFest discounts, find their nearest club, or join online here. Right now, PF Black Card® members can join for $1 down and only $24.99 a month* (no commitment) through November 30. The PF Black Card® membership includes additional amenities such as the ability to bring a guest every day at no additional charge, and access to all 2,400+ Planet Fitness locations in all 50 states, and more!

"At Planet Fitness, we're committed to providing value to our members inside and outside our clubs," said Sherrill Kaplan, Chief Digital Officer at Planet Fitness. "We know our members are busy and kicking off the holiday shopping season while looking to save money. Through our PF Perks program, we have collectively saved our members $4.5 million this year. With members saving nearly $25 per PF Perks redemption, they can save the total monthly cost of the PF Black Card®."

As part of the national PerksFest promotion, Planet Fitness members are eligible for a variety of Perks in the form of discounts and special offers during the two-week promotion period, including:

AARP: Enjoy a 43% off discount on a 5-year membership , unlocking exclusive benefits and savings for years to come.

Blue Apron: Indulge in a bountiful $180 discount across your first six orders , while enjoying free shipping on your very first order.

Crocs: Step into the world of comfort and style with a 30% off discount on a wide range of Crocs footwear.

Expedia: Score a +25% off discount on your upcoming journeys with Expedia.

Fitbit: Reach your health and fitness goals and save $70 on the Fitbit Charge 6 or Google Pixel Watch 2 .

Gobble: Enjoy a delectable $145 discount spread across four weeks of delicious meals to help simplify mealtime and elevate your culinary journey.

HEYDUDE: Pocket $ 20 in savings on orders of $100 or more , and to sweeten the deal, enjoy free shipping for an unmatched online shopping experience.

Hotels.com: Unlock a +25% off discount on your hotel bookings through Hotels.com and embark on your next adventure.

Lokai: Snag a 35% off discount , making these stylish rings and accessories an irresistible addition to your collection.

Nift: Boost your shopping power with a $50 Nift Gift when you shop with Nift, bringing extra value to your purchases and making your next shopping trip even more exciting.

PF Store: Save 35% on your purchases (excluding giveback merch including BGCA and Pride items) and elevate your gym style game with PF Store merchandise.

In addition to PerksFest's limited time discounts, Planet Fitness' Perks program gives all members access to special deals and offers** year-round, providing even more value and savings on everyday essentials.

To view all Planet Fitness Perks during PerksFest and after, or for more information, download the Planet Fitness App or visit Planetfitness.com/pf-membership-perks. Members can also shop for Planet Fitness apparel, gear and more at shop.planetfitness.com.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2023, Planet Fitness had more than 18.5 million members and 2,498 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

