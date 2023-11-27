Seelos Therapeutics Announces the Selection of SLS-002 (intranasal racemic ketamine) for Inclusion in the U.S. Department of Defense's Adaptive Platform Trial to Evaluate Potential Treatments for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

- The PTSD-Drug Treatment Program is funded by The U.S. Department of Defense's Defense Health Agency

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL) ("Seelos"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that SLS-002 (intranasal racemic ketamine) has been selected for inclusion in an adaptive platform trial to evaluate treatments for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in active-duty service members and veterans. The trial is funded by the U.S. Department of Defense's (DOD) Defense Health Agency and led by the Warfighter Readiness, Performance, and Brain Health Project Management Office, part of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity.

"Our inclusion in this landmark adaptive platform study, funded by the U.S. Department of Defense, allows us to expedite pursuing indications beyond our current work in acute suicidal ideation and behavior in major depressive disorder," said Raj Mehra, Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Seelos. "We would like to thank the project managers and subcontractors to this study for their tireless effort in moving this program forward. There remains a significant unmet need for a therapeutic designed to effectively treat PTSD and we unfortunately see too many of our active military and veterans suffer after risking their lives to support and defend our great country."

The Department of Defense PTSD Adaptive Platform Trial (NCT05422612) is a Phase II randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled study that will evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of multiple pharmacotherapeutic interventions in active-duty service members and veterans with PTSD. The trial will utilize an adaptive platform trial design randomizing participants among the multiple treatment cohorts selected for inclusion in the study and enable sharing of control participants to increase study efficiency. The design of the trial entails a 30-day screening period, a 12-week treatment period and a 4-week safety follow-up and will collect data to measure changes in PTSD symptom severity, as measured by the Clinician-Administered PTSD Scale-5-Revised (CAPS-5-R) and other clinically relevant endpoints, including the incidence of new or worsening suicidal thoughts or behaviors, as measured by change in the Columbia Suicide Severity Rating Scale (C-SSRS) score. In addition, the trial will evaluate several biomarkers associated with PTSD and assessments of treatment safety and tolerability.

"This study provides an ideal opportunity to study SLS-002 for PTSD," said Tim Whitaker, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Seelos. "The current approved pharmacologic treatments for PTSD have a number of limitations, and there remains a high unmet medical need. In preparation for inclusion in the study, we conducted additional long-term dosing toxicology studies to support this study, which requires up to 12 weeks of dosing. We look forward to the initiation of this study."

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, in 2020, about 13 million Americans had PTSD and 5% of the U.S. population suffers from PTSD in any given year. Active military service members and veterans are more likely to have PTSD (6% for male veterans versus 13% for female veterans) than civilians (6%) and the incidence of PTSD varies by military service era and has increased significantly for veterans of more recent conflicts. The incidence of veterans being diagnosed with PTSD at some point in their lives was 3% for veterans of World War II and the Korean War, 10% for the Vietnam War, 21% for the Persian Gulf War (Desert Storm) and 29% for Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom. Beyond war and combat, PTSD can be caused by exposure to any traumatic experience such as non-military violence or accidents, neglect, physical or sexual abuse, and natural disasters such as wildfires, floods, and earthquakes.

About SLS-002

SLS-002 is intranasal racemic ketamine with two investigational new drug applications for the treatment of Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder and in Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. SLS-002 was originally derived from a Javelin Pharmaceuticals, Inc./Hospira, Inc. program with 16 clinical studies involving approximately 500 subjects. Seelos looks to address an unmet need for a therapy to treat suicidality in the U.S. with SLS-002. Traditionally, anti-depressants have been used in this setting but many of the existing treatments are known to contribute to an increased risk of suicidal thoughts in some circumstances, and if they are effective, it often takes weeks for the full therapeutic effect to be manifested. Based on information gathered from the databases of the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, there were more than 1,000,000 visits to emergency rooms for suicide attempts in 2019 in the U.S. alone. Experimental studies suggest ketamine has the potential to be a rapid, effective treatment for refractory depression, suicidality and PTSD.

About USAMMDA

The U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity, part of the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command, develops, delivers, and fields critical drugs, vaccines, biologics, devices, and medical support equipment to protect and preserve the lives of Warfighters across the globe. USAMMDA project managers guide the development of medical products for the U.S. Army Medical Department, other U.S. Services, the Joint Staff, the Defense Health Agency, and the U.S. Special Forces community. The process takes promising technology from DoD, industry, and academia to U.S. Forces, from the testing required for U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval or licensing to fielding and sustainment of the finished product.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), as well as early-stage programs in Huntington's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

