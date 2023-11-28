Follett Higher Education Partners with GreenPlaces to Promote Sustainability Efforts

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPlaces , the all-in-one sustainability platform, has announced its partnership with Follett Higher Education , North America's largest campus retailer. The collaboration aims to promote sustainable practices across Follett's business and their network of higher education institutions, helping to reduce their carbon footprint and contribute towards a more environmentally-friendly future.

"We are excited to partner with Follett Higher Education and support their sustainability journey," said Alex Lassiter, CEO of GreenPlaces. "We believe that education plays a vital role in creating a sustainable future, and by working together, we can make a significant impact."

As part of this partnership, Follett Higher Education will have access to GreenPlaces' comprehensive suite of software and services. GreenPlaces' team of passionate sustainability and business experts will work closely with Follett Higher Education to develop customized strategies that align with their goals and values, allowing Follett to report on and scale their sustainability efforts in a cost-effective and efficient manner. To kick off the partnership, One Tree Planted, a non-profit environmental charity, will plant 1,000 trees in communities across the country.

"At Follett Higher Education, our pursuit of academic excellence is paralleled by our commitment to sustainability. We are dedicated to reducing our carbon footprint and elevating environmentally responsible brands across our network. Our new partnership with GreenPlaces propels this mission forward by enhancing sustainable practices and fostering a culture of environmental responsibility," said R. Will Crawford III, Director of Environmental, Social, and Governance at Follett.

Follett Higher Education and GreenPlaces are both dedicated to making a positive impact on the environment. By partnering with GreenPlaces, Follett will be able to measure their carbon footprint across 1,000+ physical and digital stores, identify opportunities for reducing their emissions, and promote sustainable practices in the higher education institutions they partner with. This partnership signifies a significant step towards driving a focus on sustainability in higher education.

About GreenPlaces | greenplaces.com

GreenPlaces is an all-in-one sustainability platform that makes it easy for busy organizations to meet sustainability goals, no matter their starting point. Founded in 2021, GreenPlaces helps businesses meet carbon reporting requirements, reduce emissions, increase loyalty, and produce measurable ROI – all from one platform. With over 2,000 integrations, the platform automates time consuming data collection to make it simple for organizations to understand and reduce their carbon footprint. GreenPlaces makes sustainability good for business, good for the planet, and accessible to all.

About Follett Higher Education | follett.com

Follett Higher Education is a leading educational service provider and omnichannel retailer providing students, faculty and staff, parents, and fans the course materials, learning tools and retail services needed to successfully support the academic, athletic, and collegiate journey. Follett Higher Education supports over 6 million students through its 1,000+ physical and eCommerce collegiate retail stores across North America.

