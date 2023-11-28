GIVING TUESDAY: APPLEGATE FARMS, LLC AND JUSTIN'S, LLC TOGETHER DONATE $20,000 TO SUPPORT CONSCIOUS ALLIANCE'S ANNUAL "STOP HUNGER IN ITS TRACKS" HOLIDAY MEAL CAMPAIGN

Organizations Pledge to Help Fewer Families Go Hungry This Holiday Season

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. and BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Applegate, maker of the nation's leading natural and organic meat, and Justin's, a category leader known for crafting real food products that contribute to the world in a positive and meaningful way, announce their joint support of Conscious Alliance's 2023 "Stop Hunger In Its Tracks" holiday meal campaign in celebration of Giving Tuesday. Colorado-based Conscious Alliance is a national hunger relief organization founded in 2002 that brings healthy food to children and families in their time of need.

Applegate and Justin's team up to support Conscious Alliance's (PRNewswire)

Each holiday season Conscious Alliance sets out to feed millions of families affected by food insecurity and homelessness. To help drive their mission forward Applegate and Justin's are supporting Conscious Alliance through a joint monetary gift of $20,000, the equivalent to 40,000 meals.

"At Applegate, we believe the best moments happen around the table, and with the holiday season being a time for gathering, it is a priority for us to help make those gatherings possible by spreading the joy of natural and organic meat," said Joseph O'Connor, President of Applegate. "We are honored to do our part by working with Conscious Alliance – alongside our friends at Justin's – to help provide natural and organic meat to those affected by food insecurity. We strive to do better for people, animals, and the planet because we believe in our mission – Changing The Meat We Eat."

"At Justin's, we believe everyone should have access to nutritious food, and we're honored to continue our long-time partnership with Conscious Alliance by supporting this campaign alongside our friends at Applegate to help feed those who need it most," said Penny Andino, vice president of marketing at Justin's. "At a time when giving is top of mind, we hope to inspire our community to join us in taking action so that we can continue to fight hunger together and make a positive impact this holiday season and beyond."

"In the US alone 1 in 8 children don't have reliable access to food*, that's why support from organizations like Applegate and Justin's can make a huge difference," said Justin Levy, executive director at Conscious Alliance. "No one should go without the joy of a hot meal and every donation, no matter the size, can ensure that happens for someone in need."

Every dollar donated to "Stop Hunger In Its Tracks," provides two meals this holiday season. Conscious Alliance offers multiple ways for others to support the campaign, including the option to provide monetary and product donations. Consumers can also participate in-person through any of the volunteer locations throughout the US. To donate or volunteer your time, visit http://bit.ly/applegate-justins-2023 today.

* https://consciousalliance.org/pages/about-us

ABOUT CONSCIOUS ALLIANCE

Founded in 2002 and celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, Conscious Alliance is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Colorado that brings healthy food to kids and families in their time of need. Their work empowers young people to get involved by mixing passion for music with opportunities to make a positive impact. Through 'Art That Feeds' Food Drives at concerts, and large-scale donations from food brands, Conscious Alliance brings healthy food to communities across the United States. What began as a grassroots food drive at a local show has grown into a national movement — providing more than 9 million meals, to date. To learn more about and donate to Conscious Alliance, visit https://consciousalliance.org and follow @ConsciousAlliance on Instagram.

ABOUT APPLEGATE FARMS

Founded in 1987, Applegate Farms, LLC produces high-quality natural and organic hot dogs, bacon, sausages, deli meats, cheese and frozen products. Our products are made without GMO ingredients, and we source from farms where animals are treated with care and respect, all part of our mission - Changing The Meat We Eat®.

Natural can mean many things, but to Applegate natural means our food is:

From animals Applegate humanely raised without antibiotics, added hormones or growth promotants

From animals fed a vegetarian or pasture-centered diet (our beef is 100 percent grass-fed)

Free of added chemical nitrites, nitrates or phosphates

Free of artificial ingredients or preservatives

Applegate became a stand-alone subsidiary of Hormel Foods in July 2015. For more information about our products, visit www.applegate.com or talk with us on www.facebook.com/Applegate, www.twitter.com/Applegate or send a text to (908) 725-5800.

ABOUT JUSTIN'S

Established in 2004 in the home kitchen of health enthusiast Justin Gold, Justin's supports an on-the-go lifestyle with an extensive line of naturally delicious, high-quality nut butter and USDA-certified organic nut butter cups. Justin's is known for delivering delicious taste, a 'one-of-a-kind' grind texture and convenient nutrition. For more information about how Justin's is building a collective that's nuts about making the world a more resilient, well-fed place, visit Justins.com, Facebook.com/JustinsNutButter, Instagram.com/Justins, TikTok.com/justinsbrand, and Pinterest.com/Justins

Applegate, the nation's leading natural and organic meat brand, produces high-quality natural and organic hot dogs, bacon, sausages, deli meats, cheese and frozen products. We source our meat from family farms, where animals are treated with care and respect and are allowed to grow at their natural rate. That means no antibiotics and growth promotants. We believe this results in products that taste great and offer peace of mind, all part of our mission - (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE APPLEGATE