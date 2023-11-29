CRN® Names Alyse Brady of Vonage as a Channel Woman on the Rise

HOLMDEL, N.J., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage , a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation and a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), has announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has chosen Alyse Brady, Vonage Regional Channel Manager, for its 2023 Channel Women on the Rise list . This annual list, formerly known as CRN Rising Female Stars, honors up-and-coming, dedicated, driven women who are leaving their mark and making a difference for solution providers throughout the IT channel.

The fourth annual list of Channel Women on the Rise showcases an impressive lineup of nominees, meticulously chosen by the CRN editorial team. This selection process heavily relied on recommendations from esteemed channel chiefs and other channel management executives within the industry. These exceptional women are dedicated to supporting their channel partners in achieving success. They exhibit remarkable skills in various areas such as marketing, channel program management, and partner engagement, among others. Through their expertise, they effectively enhance their respective channel partner programs and initiatives.

In her role as Regional Channel Manager, Brady is responsible for growing and maintaining relationships with more than 200 managed service providers and technology consultants in the New York and New Jersey regions. She also oversees training and presentations to keep partners educated on Vonage's latest software offerings and how they can impact their business.

With more than 25 years selling software as a service to large corporations, Brady drives revenue through Vonage's network of channel partners, including TSDs, VARs and MSPs, and builds long lasting relationships that drive success.

"The CRN 2023 Channel Women on the Rise list showcases the women who are on the verge of becoming the future leaders and luminaries in the channel industry. These remarkable individuals consistently exhibit a strong commitment to innovation and excellence within the IT channel. Their collective efforts are instrumental in shaping a more promising future for the IT industry," said Jennifer Follett, vice president of U.S. Content and Executive Editor of CRN at The Channel Company. "I would like to extend my congratulations to all the honorees on behalf of The Channel Company and CRN. The efforts of these emerging leaders in driving change within the IT channel will undoubtedly shape its future for years to come."

"I am thrilled to celebrate this recognition of Alyse's leadership and accomplishments in the channel," said Jim Regan, Vonage Channel Chief. "Alyse's contributions are vital to the success of our partners and our channel initiatives. She is most deserving of this award and we are proud to have her on our team."

