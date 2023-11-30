Stensul Raises $34.5 Million in Series C Funding to Accelerate Growth of its Marketing Creation Platform

New funding adds to Stensul's momentum transforming how marketing assets are created

NEW YORK , Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stensul today announced it raised $34.5 million in Series C funding to expand the capabilities of its Marketing Creation Platform. The funding round was led by Sageview Capital and includes existing investors U.S. Venture Partners (USVP), Javelin Venture Partners, Uncork Capital, and Lowercase Capital, along with participation from new investor Edith Harbaugh, LaunchDarkly's Executive Chair and Co-founder. Stensul has raised over $57 million to date.

The company will use the new funding to increase investment in product development, including deepening AI capabilities launched earlier this year. In addition, Stensul will accelerate adoption within enterprise organizations, where the opportunity for transformation has proven to be the greatest. As part of the transaction, Jake Colognesi, Partner at Sageview Capital, will join the company's board.

Stensul offers a no-code/low-code approach for teams to collaboratively create marketing assets in minutes, without weeks of back-and-forth as is the case with today's most common methods. In addition to supporting creation workflows for proofing, review and approvals, the platform automatically enforces pre-set brand guardrails, enabling anyone to create high-quality, on-brand marketing campaign assets. By dramatically reducing the time it takes to produce an email or landing page, marketers have more time to spend on strategy to optimize the performance of their campaigns.

"The feedback we heard during diligence regarding Stensul's Marketing Creation Platform was overwhelmingly positive across the board. Stensul is streamlining the way large marketing teams work across all industries - from an unnecessarily complex, time-consuming, and costly process to an easy, efficient, and ultimately more effective process. Sageview is thrilled to invest in Stensul and support the company through an exciting stage of growth," said Jake Colognesi, Partner at Sageview Capital.

"This funding round speaks to the value we're creating and the massive opportunity ahead of us," said Noah Dinkin, Stensul's Founder and CEO. "Our talented team has done an amazing job bringing Stensul to 'must-have' status for some of the most admired companies in the world. It's only a matter of time until every company's marketing team moves away from their slow and painful processes, and we can't wait to be the catalyst to make that happen."

"We're seeing an increasing amount of interest from leaders looking to rethink how their marketing organizations work across people, process, and technology," Dinkin said. "For the last year and a half, all over the country, we've had a lot of fun bringing people together in smaller group settings to share their transformation journeys. In 2024, we're going to hold the inaugural Stensul Summit™, bringing all of these people together in one place. And in typical Stensul events fashion, it's going to be a lot of fun." Sign up for updates at https://stensul.com/summit .

About Sageview Capital

Sageview Capital is a private investment firm focused on partnering with industry-defining innovators to build enduring software and tech-enabled businesses. With over $1.5 billion in assets under management, Sageview Capital collaborates with entrepreneurs on a custom approach, leveraging its decades of experience, operational expertise, and network in scaling many successful companies. The firm invests for the long-term and has guided many of its portfolio companies to IPO or acquisition—and beyond. Sageview Capital's investments include 360insights, Aceable, Anitian, Atmosphere, CallRail, Carewell, Demandbase, DISQO, Drivewyze, Elastic Path, Elemental Machines, Ezoic, Grocery TV, MetricStream, Pantheon, Pax8, NAM, Specright, Theatro, User Interviews, and XSELL Technologies, among others. For more information, visit https://www.sageviewcapital.com .

About Stensul

Stensul dramatically reduces marketing creation time - by up to 90% - so teams can better focus on improving marketing performance. Stensul makes this possible by streamlining the collaboration process and simplifying marketing asset creation for all marketers so they can create high-performing campaigns that drive stronger results. Stensul integrates with all leading ESPs/MAPs, workflow platforms, image digital asset management platforms, live content, link tracking, and messaging platforms. Top brands that trust Stensul to solve their most demanding marketing creation problems include BlackRock, BMW, Cisco, Demandbase, Equifax, Greenhouse, Siemens, Thomson Reuters, and Yahoo. For more information, visit https://stensul.com .

