Wild Willies Named Official Men's Grooming Partner of The NIL House

ATLANTA, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brinx.TV announced today that Wild Willies will be named the Official Men's Grooming Partner of The NIL House.

Brinx.TV (PRNewswire)

The NIL House is the most-watched daily sports show on the planet and is the epicenter of all things Name, Image, & Likeness. The show is hosted by Rob Vaka and John Brenkus, Emmy Award-winning host and creator of "ESPN Sport Science." The show content focuses on the latest NIL deals across the sports landscape and features sports personalities, expert commentators, and guests that have included LSU Gymnast Livvy Dunne, Collegiate basketball stars the Cavinder Twins, TV personality Marcellus Wiley, Hall of Famer Champ Bailey, former GA QB Aaron Murray, Super Bowl Champion CJ Anderson, and Icon Source CEO Chase Garrett.

"The NIL House audience is a perfect fit for our brand", according to Steve Capitani, President of Wild Willies, "we are for people who are passionate about life, and who embrace authenticity and showing up their best. At Wild Willies, we design products to enable great, simple grooming for all men. Elite athletes who play college sports certainly are aware of the benefits of healthy grooming habits and we're happy to make their everyday routines easier."

In addition to highlighting Wild Willies as the official men's grooming sponsor, The NIL House will feature a weekly branded segment, monthly product bundles available on the Brinx.TV platform, and competitions among college athletes for the opportunity to become an NIL deal winner as a "Power Player" in early 2024.

"We're thrilled to come together with Wild Willies Men's Grooming Products", stated John Brenkus, the President and CEO of Brinx.TV, "at Brinx.TV we're bringing together world-class content with commerce- in the Easiest, Stickiest, Rewardiest Fast Channel on the Planet. Beard or no Beard, Wild Willie's is my go-to for grooming and it's about to become yours!"

As part of the sponsorship, Wild Willies will be offering special product bundles just for NIL House viewers every month beginning with the 2023 Holiday season. Kicking off in December, Wild Willies is offering Brinx.TV viewers a men's grooming gift bundle including Beard Oil + Beard Brush + Arsenal Men's Grooming Kit + Free Shipping all for only $19.97. The retail value of this bundle is over $40, so viewers will receive a 50%+ discount.

About Brinx.TV

Brinx.TV (www.Brinx.TV) is the next generation of sports and entertainment programming founded by 6-time Emmy award winner and Host/Creator of ESPN Sport Science, John Brenkus. With world-class production and an unrivaled creative approach, Brinx.TV builds content, community, and commerce in a one-of-a-kind single-screen interface with the biggest personalities in sports and entertainment.

About Wild Willies

As one of the fastest-growing brands in men's grooming, Wild Willies' high-quality products instill confidence in their growing customer base by promoting men's health & grooming through improved in-shower regimen, moisturizing, hair thickness, and growth products, and featured styling tools. Wild Willies' naturally sourced and American-made products are direct to consumer (Wild-Willies.com) and through blue-chip brick-and-mortar and online retailers, including Wal-Mart, CVS, Amazon, H-E-B, Harmon Drugs, Bed Bath & Beyond, T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, Best Buy, and other fine retailers throughout North America.

Contact:

Taylor Foxman

MacArthur Companies

609.432.2237

taylor@macarthurfund.com

Wild Willies (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wild Willies