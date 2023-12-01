1st China Int'l Supply Chain Expo held in Beijing

BEIJING, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The first China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), themed "Connecting the World for a Shared Future," kicked off in Beijing on Nov. 28. Chinese Premier Li Qiang delivered a keynote speech at the opening ceremony.

President Joko Widodo of Indonesia, Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou, WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, UNCTAD's Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspa, Deputy Director General Wang Binying of the World Intellectual Property Organization and Executive Director Pamela Coke-Hamilton of the International Trade Center delivered keynote speeches via video link.

John W.H. Denton AO, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Commerce, Chair Sherard Cowper-Coles of the China-Britain Business Council and President Wang Tingke of the People's Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited also made speeches at the opening ceremony. Over 1100 guests from more than 90 countries and regions attended the opening ceremony of the CISCE.

The expo, lasting from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, was hosted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade(CCPIT)and supported by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, the World Intellectual Property Organization, the International Trade Center and the International Chamber of Commerce.

As the world's first national-level exhibition themed around supply chains, the expo aims to create a new window into promoting high-level opening up to the world and a new platform to serve the construction of the new development pattern through promoting collaboration between industry, academia, research, and facilitates interactions between Chinese and foreign enterprises. It is also an international public product China offers to the world.

With a total exhibition area of 100,000 square meters, the expo includes five areas dedicated to supply chains for smart vehicle, green agriculture, clean energy, digital technology, and healthy living, as well as a supply chain service exhibition area.

A total of 515 Chinese and foreign enterprises and institutions have participated in the expo, with a focus on exhibiting new technologies, new products, and new services in key links of upstream, midstream, and downstream chains. Exhibitors from abroad account for 26% of the total participants at the expo.

