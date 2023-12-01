BUILD-A-BEAR INSPIRES NEW HOLIDAY TRADITIONS AT HOME WITH 'GLISTEN AND THE MERRY MISSION' NOW AVAILABLE ON DIGITAL DEMAND

Beloved Brand Expands Availability of its Animated Movie from Theaters to Homes Just in Time for Holiday Family Time

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Entertainment spreads holiday cheer with today's digital release of its new enchanting family film, Glisten and the Merry Mission, inspired by its much-loved Merry Mission plush collection. Following its theatrical debut last month, the heartwarming movie is now accessible on Build-A-Bear's website and popular streaming platforms throughout North America, inviting families to embark on a festive cinematic experience from the comfort of their homes. While the film continues its exclusive run in select Cinemark theaters, the digital release provides expanded accessibility.

For a glimpse into the heartwarming adventure and details on where to watch Build-A-Bear's new film, visit www.merrymission.com and celebrate making this holiday season truly special. (PRNewswire)

Now available for rent or purchase, Glisten and the Merry Mission can be enjoyed on various digital on demand platforms in North America. For a glimpse into the heartwarming adventure and details on where to watch, visit www.merrymission.com and celebrate making this holiday season truly special. The film will also be available internationally in Australia and New Zealand, and in the United Kingdom, for digital on demand beginning December 4.

Create the Perfect Family Movie Night

Building on the cherished tradition of creating special memories at Build-A-Bear Workshop, families can add extra cuddles to family movie night by watching Glisten and the Merry Mission, with Build-A-Bear's enchanting Merry Mission plush collection, inspired by the heartwarming film. These lovable characters, are more than just plush companions—they're the perfect snuggle buddies for film viewing, serving as a sweet reminder that "Christmas is all about believing." The full collection can be found in stores and online at Merry Mission plush collection.

About the Movie:

Glisten and the Merry Mission follows a young elfling, Marzipan, and her mother Cinnameg, the newly minted manager of Santa's troubled North Pole workshop. Marzipan must believe in the magic of the season to help save Christmas, which leads to the adventure of a lifetime and the search to rediscover the enchanted snow deer, Glisten. The pursuit of their merry mission is aided by Santa and a colorful cadre of reindeer and elves. The film features a variety of award-winning celebrity voice talent including Leona Lewis, Julia Michaels, Dionne Warwick, Freddie Prinze Jr., Chevy Chase, Billy Ray Cyrus and Trinity Bliss. The new film, rated "G" for General Audiences, is expected to have a multi-generational appeal. Find out more at Build-A-Bear® | Glisten and the Merry Mission Movie (buildabear.com).

About Build-A-Bear®

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own "furry friends" to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar experience locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experiences on buildabear.com including its online "Bear-Builder", the animated "Bear Builder 3D Workshop" and its age-gated, adult-focused "Bear Cave". In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the company's mission, while the company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. posted total revenue of $467.9 million in fiscal 2022. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

About Build-A-Bear Entertainment

Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a division of Build-A-Bear Workshop, the IP-based company best known for its memorable and unique 'build-your-own' retail concept, has been actively creating a variety of content while cultivating the right relationships to bring this content to guests. The company has produced several feature-length films in conjunction with Foundation Media Partners, including Honey Girls, Deliver By Christmas and Christmas CEO. Both companies are working together on a number of projects, including the reimagination of the story of Goldilocks and the Three Bears with Hello Sunshine. In addition, the highly anticipated documentary, Unstuffed: A Build-A-Bear Story, from award-winning director Taylor Morden, which chronicles the compelling journey of Build-A-Bear's rise from a 1997 retail-tainment start-up, to a successful multi-million-dollar public company, will debut this fall.

