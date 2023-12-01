Curaleaf Opens Second Dispensary in Sarasota, FL

New location marks the company's 61st Florida dispensary

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced the opening of its second dispensary location in Sarasota, Florida. This is the company's 61st location in Florida, located at 3704 84th Avenue Circle E, Sarasota, FL 34243.

The new dispensary will open its doors on December 1 and will serve Florida medical patients from 9:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. EST Monday through Saturday, and 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. EST on Sunday. A Grand Opening celebration is scheduled for a date to be confirmed, and will commence with a ribbon cutting at 9:00 a.m. EST. Onsite festivities for the Grand Opening event include doorbuster deals, specials and giveaways, along with entertainment including live music and a caricature artist onsite.

Curaleaf's second Sarasota dispensary will offer a curated menu of premium cannabis products, featuring an extensive selection of flower and pre-rolls, JAMS and Blue Kudu edibles, as well as the top-selling Select line, including Select Briq, Select Live Rosin, Select Live Rosin X Bites and the innovative vape hardware, Cliq by Select. Patients can shop in person alongside expert staff members or pre-order online for in-store or curbside pickup.

"Florida is an important market for us, and Sarasota is a vibrant, populous community that has welcomed Curaleaf with open arms since we launched our first medical dispensary in the area in 2019," said Matt Darin, CEO of Curaleaf. "We are thrilled to open a second location in this beautiful city to further expand access to the highest quality cannabis on the market, grow our business and build a deeper connection with the people of Sarasota."

In addition to Curaleaf's fast, convenient delivery option available to medical patients across the Sunshine State, the Company's revamped rewards program allows patients to earn loyalty points for every dollar spent, which can be redeemed for savings on future purchases made at any Curaleaf-operated dispensary. Patients can access the rewards program, order their favorite products, and receive exclusive updates on new products and discounts all through Curaleaf's mobile app.

For more information on Curaleaf's locations, patient resources and products in Florida, please visit https://curaleaf.com/dispensary/florida .

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to enhance lives by cultivating, sharing and celebrating the power of the plant. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select, and Grassroots provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf brands are sold in 17 states with operations encompassing 147 dispensaries and employing more than 5,200 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.

