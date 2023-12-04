Doug Gillespie Appointed CEO of Beauty By Imagination, Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACON Investments, L.L.C. today announced that it has named Doug Gillespie as Chief Executive Officer of haircare company Beauty by Imagination, Inc. (BBI). BBI is the parent company for industry-leading haircare brands Wet Brush, Goody, Ouidad, Bio Ionic, and Curls, among others. Gillespie succeeds current CEO Francesca Raminella, who joined the company in 2018.

Doug Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer of Beauty by Imagination (PRNewswire)

Mr. Gillespie brings more than three decades of consumer products experience to BBI. He began his career in senior marketing roles at Fortune 500 companies including GE, Frito-Lay and Brown-Forman, before progressing to the top leadership role at four separate middle market CPG companies.

"Doug brings a wealth of relevant experience and a track record of success in consumer-driven businesses to this role. We are excited to see him leverage his expertise in leading multi-brand portfolio companies to propel BBI's next phase of growth and innovation," said Suma Kulkarni, a member of BBI's Board of Directors and Partner at ACON Investments.

"We also would like to thank Francesca for her many contributions over the years and we wish her all the best in the future," added Anjali Jolly, another member of BBI's Board of Directors and Partner at ACON Investments.

"The BBI team has done a great job establishing an Omni-channel platform of iconic hair care brands with myriad opportunities ahead," said Doug Gillespie. "I am eager to apply my skills and experience to continue accelerating BBI's top and bottom-line growth."

ABOUT BEAUTY BY IMAGINATION

Beauty by Imagination ("BBI") is a leading manufacturer of haircare products, hair tools and accessories. Based in New York, the BBI portfolio encompasses some of the industry's most recognizable brands and best-performing products, including Goody®, Wet Brush®, Bio Ionic®, Ouidad, TWIST, CURLS, and Ace. These brands promise quality and innovation, delivering beautiful results to professionals and consumers alike. For more information, visit www.bbicompany.com.

About ACON Investments, LLC:

ACON Investments, L.L.C. is a Washington, DC-based international private equity investment firm that manages private equity funds and special purpose partnerships that make investments in the United States, Latin America and Europe. Founded in 1996, ACON has responsibility for managing approximately $6.2 billion of capital. ACON has professionals in Washington, DC, Los Angeles, São Paulo, Mexico City, Bogotá and Madrid. For more information, visit www.aconinvestments.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Beauty by Imagination