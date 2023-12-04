Swickard Auto Group Announces "Nominate a Hero" at Swickard Anchorage: Rewarding an Alaskan Veteran, Active Military, or First Responder with a new Truck

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swickard Auto Group is proud to announce "Nominate a Hero" at Swickard Anchorage, a heartfelt initiative to honor the service and sacrifice of veterans, active armed forces members, and first responders. At Swickard, our commitment to recognizing and supporting these heroes is deeply rooted in our values, and we are honored to be able to give back to those who have given and sacrificed so much.

From November 11th through December 31st, we invite the public of Alaska to participate in this extraordinary event by nominating the heroes in their lives who have made a significant difference in their community and our nation. This is a wonderful opportunity to say "thank you" in a big way, as we will be awarding one hero with a brand-new Chevy Silverado 1500.

Swickard Anchorage takes great pride in the rich diversity and exceptional qualities of its workforce, particularly in its esteemed team of employees who are veterans. Our dealership is honored to have individuals who have served in the armed forces, contributing their unique skills, discipline, and dedication to the Swickard family. These veterans play a crucial role in creating a supportive and respectful environment at Swickard Anchorage, embodying the principles of teamwork, leadership, and a strong work ethic. We are grateful for their service to our country and proud to have them as integral members of our Swickard family.

Mark Cavanaugh, the General Manager of Swickard Anchorage and Swickard Palmer, expressed his admiration for veterans and former military employees, highlighting Jeff Swickard, Dealer Principal of Swickard Alaska including 8 Alaskan Dealer Franchises profound support and respect for the military community. Cavanaugh emphasized that Jeff Swickard serves as a strong motivator and supporter, fostering a workplace culture that values the unique skills, discipline, and dedication that veterans bring to the team. He affirmed that this commitment is not just a part of the dealership's past but will continue to be an integral aspect of its future.He remarked on how Alaska as a whole has the highest per capita number of veterans (1 in 10 Alaskans Is a Veteran, n.d.).

How to Nominate Your Hero

Nominating a hero is a simple process that anyone can take part in. Starting on November 11th, you can visit our website and submit your nomination. Tell us the inspiring story of your hero, why they deserve this incredible gift.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for this opportunity, nominees must be veterans, active-duty military members, or first responders who have demonstrated exceptional dedication and service to their communities and our country.

At Swickard Auto Group, we believe that actions speak louder than words, and this is our way of saying thank you to those who have sacrificed so much for our freedom and safety.

For more information about the "Nominate a Hero" campaign and to submit your nomination, please visit our website starting on November 11th.

