Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

US LBM ACQUIRES ARIZONA TRUSS MANUFACTURER HOLDERNESS SUPPLIES

Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago

US LBM expands manufacturing reach in southwestern US

TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, has acquired Holderness Supplies, a top manufacturer of structural building components and distributor of engineered wood products in Arizona.

U.S. LBM Logo (PRNewsfoto/US LBM)
U.S. LBM Logo (PRNewsfoto/US LBM)(PRNewswire)

Located in Tucson, Holderness Supplies operates a 11-acre facility where it manufactures floor and roof trusses and distributes specialty lumber, framing materials and engineered wood products to builders across Arizona.

With the acquisition of Holderness Supplies, US LBM now operates eight component manufacturing locations in Arizona. Rich Alejos, who has led Holderness since 1995, will continue to oversee day-to-day operations.

"The Holderness Supplies team has a history of delivering quality products while providing exceptional customer service," said US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson. "Holderness Supplies is a valuable addition to US LBM, complementing our existing operations and further expanding our manufacturing capabilities in Arizona, which continues to be a strong region for new construction."

Whelan Advisory acted as financial advisor to Holderness Supplies.

US LBM is the largest privately owned, full-line distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more information, please visituslbm.comor follow US LBM onLinkedIn.

Contact:

Timothy Wirth


US LBM Communications 


484-886-5705 


tim.wirth@uslbm.com 

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-lbm-acquires-arizona-truss-manufacturer-holderness-supplies-302005331.html

SOURCE US LBM

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.