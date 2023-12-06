"We are driven to be even more ambitious" - praise for international guidelines for offering clarity and integrity on path to net zero

ISO Net Zero Guidelines have helped adopters including General Motors and FIA to accelerate transition towards net zero

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizations of different sectors and sizes including two major automotive organizations have plotted credible paths to net zero to benefit people and planet by adopting international guidelines launched at COP27.

A year since the ISO Net Zero Guidelines were published by a partnership facilitated by BSI, the Guidelines have been accessed over 100,000 times and have facilitated organizations to create comprehensive net zero strategies by providing them with credible best practice.

Early adopters include US car manufacturer General Motors and Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA). Both have used the Guidelines to accelerate their transition to net zero. The mobility sector is estimated to account for at least 15 percent of global CO2 emissions.

General Motors is working toward setting net zero goals and plans to announce interim targets in 2024. FIA, motorsport's global governing body, hired its first Sustainability Director and is creating a plan that prioritizes reducing emissions over offsets, after the Guidelines identified gaps for improvement in their strategy.

The Guidelines provide organizations of all sizes with a common reference for collective efforts, offering a global basis for harmonizing, understanding, and planning for net zero. BSI, in its role as the UK's National Standards Body and as a member of ISO (International Organization for Standardization) facilitated their development, convening over 1,200 actors from over 100 countries.

Kristen Siemens, CSO at GM said: "By working to decrease greenhouse gas emissions and set ambitious targets, GM is showing its leadership and commitment to a zero emissions future despite facing formidable challenges. The ISO Net Zero Guidelines can enhance our decarbonization strategy, and show us that with collaboration, the path ahead is getting clearer. It helps us reframe net zero as a journey that must be incorporated in every aspect of our company."

Natalie Robyn, CEO at FIA said:"Back in 2020, we set ourselves ambitious targets to reach net zero by 2030. As an international federation, it is extremely important for us to adhere to recognised global standards and best practices. That is why we chose to adopt the ISO Net Zero Guidelines in 2023. This tool greatly helped us identify the areas for improvement in our strategy and we are now able to move forward with a high-integrity approach."

Since the launch BSI has been working with ambitious organizations to adopt the Guidelines and generate emissions reductions through the creation of net zero strategies. Planet Mark has supported its 800+ member companies to create net zero strategies aligned to the Guidelines, leading to 300,000 tonnes of carbon emissions reductions in 2023. Climate Action for Associations implemented a robust plan for its membership to align external affairs and lobbying efforts with their net zero targets

Scott Steedman, Director General, Standards, BSI, said "At COP28 we heard many voices calling for alignment of international industry, disclosure and reporting standards as a vital enabler for the net zero transition. BSI was privileged to propose and drive the process in ISO that led to the launch of the Net Zero Guidelines at COP27. One year on, it's fantastic that so many organizations have already adopted this approach and are using it to turn ambition into action for the benefit of society."

Andrew Griffiths, Policy Director for Planet Mark, said "The ISO Net Zero Guidelines is the first end to end framework that allows us to demonstrate with absolute authority that we are credibly acting in accordance with best practice when it comes to taking net zero action."

Alison Heppenstall, Founder and CEO of Climate Action for Associations, said "Having a net zero target is really important, but it's the plan that sits behind it that is the most important thing. Using the ISO Net Zero Guidelines has allowed us to craft that plan and know that it's aligned with high ambition, high integrity, global best practice."

BSI hosted the Reframing Net Zero as a Journey: Using the ISO Net Zero Guidelines panel discussion on Sunday 3 December with Reuters at COP28 in Dubai. Watch the discussion here.

Find out more about the Net Zero Guidelines here.

