AdCellerant Whitepaper Unveils Strategies for Cracking the Compliance Code in Advertising

DENVER, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leader in digital marketing and technology solutions, AdCellerant is excited to share its latest whitepaper, " Cracking the Compliance Code with AdCellerant ." This comprehensive whitepaper breaks down common privacy laws, the risk of ignoring data privacy and security compliance, AdCellerant's compliance program, and more.

Committing wholeheartedly to compliance, just like we are here at AdCellerant, paves the way for additional revenue.

"Committing wholeheartedly to compliance, just like we are here at AdCellerant, paves the way for additional revenue streams," said Compliance Manager Douglas Ljung.

The Risks of Ignoring Data Privacy and Security Compliance

Seventy-three percent of consumers are more concerned about the security of their data privacy today than just a few years ago. When it comes to businesses and their partners or vendors, compromised data can significantly impact both parties, such as breaches in confidentiality, a loss of trust, and tarnishing of a brand's reputation and integrity. Aside from how a lack of data security can destroy a brand's image, organizations could face legal battles and financial loss. While this harms the organization, it can also extend to clients and partners.

Watch The Privacy Puzzle: Navigating Data Compliance with Confidence

In our latest webinar , our experts will explore the current privacy and data compliance landscape, its impact on digital marketing, AdCellerant's commitment to data compliance, and what to look for when choosing the right partner. If you want to discuss how AdCellerant suits your organization or need help getting started on compliance in your world, please contact douglas.ljung@adcellerant.com .

About AdCellerant

AdCellerant provides businesses access to high-quality digital marketing technology and solutions through partnerships with media companies and agencies. Focused on generating results and growth for businesses of all sizes, AdCellerant offers best-in-class technology and software, award-winning customer service, expert education, and exceptional operational support to ensure customer campaign performance.

Leveraging proprietary technology Ui.Marketing, AdCellerant effectively connects businesses with their ideal customer at the right time. With an easy-to-use and agile digital advertising tool, users can manage the entire buyer's journey from quick and accurate comprehensive proposal creation campaign launch to campaign performance. All within a single platform.

For more information or to book a demo, visit www.adcellerant.com.

