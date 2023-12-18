OLEHENRIKSEN TO LAUNCH AT ULTA BEAUTY IN THE NEW YEAR

The clinically backed Scandinavian skincare brand will soon be available to shop at Ulta Beauty stores nationwide and ulta.com

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 1, 2024, award-winning skincare brand OLEHENRIKSEN will expand distribution into the nation's largest beauty retailer, Ulta Beauty. Globally renowned for pioneering clinically backed Scandinavian-inspired skincare, this announcement marks a new milestone as the brand enters their 41st year in business.

Brand Founder Ole Henriksen shares, "It is an honor to partner with Ulta Beauty for OLEHENRIKSEN's next retail chapter, especially as we both share a joyful approach to beauty. Our mission at OLEHENRIKSEN is to deliver joy and results in every bottle, and we love that Ulta Beauty is equally as passionate about helping people spark, embrace, and find joy through beauty. I'm very proud to see my brand launch with Ulta Beauty, ensuring the intentional and efficacious formulas we produce can be celebrated and enjoyed by even more people across the country."

OLEHENRIKSEN has been recognized as a leader in the beauty landscape for over 40 years. Generating virality across social platforms and frequently attributed as a celebrity favorite skincare brand, OLEHENRIKSEN's launch into Ulta Beauty will further expand the brand's reach, delivering a new consumer base the opportunity to achieve the iconic #OleGlow that the brand's products are clinically proven to deliver.

Speaking to the brand's continued growth, Senior Vice President and General Manager of OLEHENRIKSEN, Sarah Koch, states, "We are honored to partner with Ulta Beauty to champion OLEHENRIKSEN's next retail chapter. From the guests' demand for our presence within Ulta Beauty's offering, to our synergy across brand vision and shared dedication to providing consumers with a joyous experience, this momentous partnership provides the opportunity for an expanded network of individuals to experience the transformative results of our products. As we approach 2024, we look forward to many exciting launches, initiatives, and activations that will make our partnership with Ulta Beauty impactful for all."

Just in time for the new year, Ulta Beauty guests nationwide will be able to shop OLEHENRIKSEN in 700 select stores and on ulta.com. The robust OLEHENRIKSEN assortment will include a variety of the brand's best-sellers, spanning across their iconic Truth Collection, which features the multi award-winning Banana Bright+ Eye Crème and Pout Preserve Peptide Lip Treatment, Strength Collection, inclusive of their hero Strength Trainer Peptide Boost Moisturizer, Transform Collection and more. Plus, new product launches and exclusives set to debut throughout 2024.

"At Ulta Beauty, we're committed to bringing the best and brightest brands to our assortment and providing our guests with solutions that meet their every need," says Penny Coy, Vice President of Merchandising at Ulta Beauty. "OLEHENRIKSEN is a shining example of this and we're proud to partner with Ole and his team to bring his beloved brand to more beauty enthusiasts. With its proven formulas, award-winning products and transformative results, we're giving guests what they want, and in some cases, what they never knew they needed, now with even greater access in more than half of our stores across the country and on ulta.com. We look forward to inviting new and existing fans to discover OLEHENRIKSEN at Ulta Beauty in the new year."

ABOUT OLEHENRIKSEN

OLEHENRIKSEN Skincare was born out of young man's perseverance to heal his own skin. His story starts in a small Danish town, where at the age of 18, Ole was plagued with cystic acne, forcing his normally bright personality to turn inwards. Finally, after a serendipitous meeting with a renowned holistic skincare healer, he was inspired to embrace the transformative power of skincare. As the acne faded away, Ole's bright and glowing personality returned. Transforming lives through skin wellness has become Ole's life's work, and it was this commitment to transformative skincare that led him to become the world's first celebrity facialist. The "Ole Glow" became so coveted, that, in 1983, he decided to bottle his expertly crafted formulas and launch his namesake brand, OLEHENRIKSEN Skincare.

Today, the mission continues. OLEHENRIKSEN believes in a proven skincare philosophy - exfoliation combined with replenishment for glowing skin. We believe in the skin-renewing power of acids - vitamin-C and AHAs are our mainstays. We believe in the Scandinavian principles of wellness. We believe in skincare that's a joy to use—because a happy face is a beautiful face.

We are OLEHENRIKSEN skincare. Clinical Scandinavian skincare. Joy and results in every bottle since 1983. OLEHENRIKSEN is vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free, and phthalate-free for bright skin with a clean conscience.

OLEHENRIKSEN was acquired in 2011 by KENDO Brands, a beauty brand incubator owned by Paris-based LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's leading luxury products group. For further information, please visit www.olehenriksen.com.

ABOUT KENDO

Based in San Francisco, CA, KENDO creates or acquires beauty brands and focuses on developing them into global powerhouses. The portfolio consists of OLEHENRIKSEN, KVD Vegan Beauty, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Fenty Skin by Rihanna, Fenty Fragrance by Rihanna, and Lip Lab. The name KENDO is a play on the phrase "can do." What characterizes KENDO is its dedication to product quality, innovation and authentic storytelling. Brands within the KENDO portfolio is distributed in 48 countries worldwide.

