Mission Trust and Notre Dame FCU: Transforming Arizona's Financial Landscape

TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Management & Trust Co. (Mission Trust) proudly unveiled its new logo and brand image on December 11, 2023. The updated visual identity represents a collaborative spirit that has flourished since member-owned Notre Dame Federal Credit Union acquired Mission Trust in 2022.

Mission Management & Trust Co. office displays an updated sign following the rebrand, located at 3567 East Sunrise Drive, Suite 235 in Tucson, AZ. (PRNewswire)

Mission Management & Trust Co. is unveiling a fresh new look to go along with access to more financial services.

In a recent statement, Mission Trust Board Chair/CEO Tom Gryp emphasized the unifying force as he remarked, "Together, Notre Dame FCU and Mission Trust offer a complete financial services ecosystem, reaching more individuals in more communities than ever before. Upholding our shared commitment to put people over profit remains at the core of our collective mission."

Mission Trust offers a comprehensive range of financial services, including trust and estate management, investment management, and securities custody. The relationship with Notre Dame Federal Credit Union allows for greater access to the member-owned financial services ecosystem, including Mission Insurance Solutions, Mission Investment Services (brokerage), and the full-service federal credit union.

Mission Trust President Susan Ernsky emphasized, "While our logo has changed, we remain the same Mission Trust you've known and trusted, now with additional service offerings and client benefits. Furthermore, with the recent addition of Bridget O'Brien Swartz, who serves as Vice President and Fiduciary Counsel and was recently appointed President of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, Mission Trust's expertise has expanded to encompass first-party special needs trusts and conservatorships."

Visit Mission Trust's website, Facebook page, or LinkedIn page to see the new logo in action.

Contact Mission Trust by phone at 800-547-1174 or email info@MissionTrust.com to set up an appointment and learn more about the service offering.

About Mission Management & Trust Co.

Mission Management & Trust Co. (Mission Trust) is an Arizona-chartered independent trust company providing trust, estate, and fiduciary services, as well as investment management and securities custody. Specialty services include special needs trusts, conservatorships, delegated and directed trusts, and enhanced cash management. Established in 1994, Mission Trust is a member of the Notre Dame Federal Credit Union family. Learn more at MissionTrust.com.

Mission Management & Trust Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Mission Management & Trust Co.) (PRNewswire)

