BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boise Hunter Homes is happy to announce we have officially broken ground on our new Dry Creek Ranch Community Center. This multi-million dollar investment will bring the largest and best master-planned community center to the State of Idaho. The Groundbreaking Ceremony was attended by distinguished guests, employees, and all three Ada County Commissioners: Ryan Davidson, Tom Dayley, and Chairman Rod Beck. This state-of-the-art amenity marks a significant milestone for our growing master-planned community.

From Left to Right: Ada County Chairman Rod Beck, Boise Hunter Homes Owner Jan Hunter, Commissioner Tom Dayley, Owner Jim Hunter, Commissioner Ryan Davidson, and Owner Travis Hunter preparing for the ceremonial first dig at the Dry Creek Ranch Community Center in unincorporated Ada County, Idaho on December 13, 2023. (PRNewswire)

Boise Hunter Homes Breaks Ground on 9,000 SqFt Community Center on 5-Acre Site

Designed by DAHLIN, one of the premier community center architects in the United States, the nearly 9,000 SqFt facility will feature gym and exercise class areas, a glass-enclosed indoor kids playroom visible from the workout area, a commercial grade kitchen, café style lounge, HOA office space, and multiple group gathering spaces. A 45'x100' luxurious pool will include a connected kiddie pool, surrounded by outdoor grills, gas firepits, and a sunbathing area. The remaining manicured acreage of the site will showcase amazing sporting areas, including 4 pickleball courts, a full-size basketball court, an outdoor sand volleyball court, a soccer field, and a large kids playground. The entire site is perfectly positioned to take in the breathtaking views of the Boise Foothills, Bogus Basin, and Stack Rock.

In our ongoing development of Dry Creek Ranch, we are deeply committed to preserving the natural beauty of the area and creating a truly unique living experience for our residents. This commitment is evident in the various achievements we have made, such as the establishment and success of a Neighborhood Farm, investment in a state-of-the-art water treatment facility, and the development of distinct, architecturally designed homes that are tailored to the surrounding landscape.

The upcoming addition of the Dry Creek Ranch Community Center further underscores our commitment to enhancing the community's spirit and providing a place of belonging for all our residents.

About Boise Hunter Homes

Boise Hunter Homes (BHH) is a luxury homebuilder and developer in the Boise Metro (Treasure Valley) area of Idaho. Family-owned and operated since 2007, BHH has exponentially grown to become the largest move-up builder ($800K+) in Idaho. Boise Hunter Homes has distinguished itself with award-winning homes designed by renowned architects, highly desirable amenities, and the best community locations in the Treasure Valley. From the amenity-filled master-planned community of Dry Creek Ranch, to ultra-luxury view homes in Harris North and Harris East, to riverfront living in River Park Estates, BHH offers unprecedented living experiences for Idahoans seeking freedom, adventure, and new memories.

