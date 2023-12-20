PLANET FITNESS, INC. ANNOUNCES UPCOMING CONFERENCE PARTICIPATION

HAMPTON, N.H., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) (the "Company"), today announced that the Company is participating in an upcoming investor conference.

ICR Conference 2024: Management's fireside chat presentation is scheduled for January 9, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor relations website at http://investor.planetfitness.com.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2023, Planet Fitness had more than 18.5 million members and 2,498 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

