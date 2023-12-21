Last-minute COSRX Christmas Gifts to Shop

Discover Festive Beauty Deals with COSRX's Christmas Promotions

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Christmas is fast approaching, which means it's time to discover the best beauty gifts to wrap up for your nearest and dearest. COSRX unveils a treasure trove of beauty gifts, making it the perfect destination for your holiday shopping needs. With Christmas just around the corner, now is the ideal time to explore and indulge in COSRX's exceptional Christmas deals, ensuring you can find the perfect gifts for your loved ones without breaking the bank until December 31.

Promotion Details:

30% off on all individual products:

Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

Advanced Snail Radiance Dual Essence

Advanced Snail 92 All in one Cream

Specially curated sets with 35% discount:

Skin Barrier Boosters: Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence & The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum

Snail Trio: Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence & Advanced Snail 92 All in one Cream & Advanced Snail Mucin Gel Cleanser

Snail Eye Care Duo: Advanced Snail Peptide Eye Cream & Advanced Snail Hydrogel Eye Patch

Skin Barrier Boosters

Dr. Lindsey said The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum prepares the skin for other products and layers on well. She recommends pairing it with the viral COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence claiming that the duo "gives you that intense hydration, super soothing, restores that skin barrier, retexturizes and brightens for that glazed donut look." She calls the products a "power couple" for improving skin texture.

Snail Trio

COSRX has a full line of snail mucin-infused skincare that are widely loved and referred to as "holy grail" products by shoppers global wide.

The gel-to-foam cleanser, COSRX Advanced Snail Mucin Gel Cleanser, is packed with snail mucin to help restore your skin barrier while deep cleansing and balancing your skin's pH. Because of its mild, hypoallergenic formula, this is a great everyday cleanser that will keep your skin feeling soothed, clear, and radiant.

The most famous TikTok viral product, Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence has earned a highly devoted following among beauty aficionados. It's formulated with 96.3% snail secretion filtrate that repairs and rejuvenates your skin, helping to target skin concerns like dryness and dullness. Some shoppers have called this essence their "holy grail."

Advanced Snail 92 All in one Cream works to repair and soothe sensitive, irritated skin after breakouts while simultaneously nourishing, plumping, repairing, and hydrating. The rich, gel-type formula has 92% snail secretion filtrate and absorbs instantly into your skin, leaving it feeling refreshed and looking amazing.

Snail Eye Care Duo

Korean eye creams have gained global recognition for their exceptional ability to combat dark circles, a common concern for many. COSRX's innovative Snail Eye Care Duo is specifically formulated to target and reduce the appearance of dark circles and fine lines around the delicate eye area.

With their lightweight yet nourishing formulas, they penetrate deeply into the skin, promoting hydration and stimulating collagen production. As a result, Advanced Snail Peptide Eye Cream & Advanced Snail Hydrogel Eye Patch help brighten, firm, and rejuvenate the under-eye area, leaving it looking refreshed, revitalized, and free from the pesky shadows of dark circles.

COSRX's Christmas promotions offer a golden opportunity to stock up on skincare essentials or find the perfect gift for someone special. As this exclusive promotion ends on December 31, dive into a world of quality products and festive discounts, ensuring your holiday season is merry, bright, and beautiful.

About COSRX

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Amazon, ULTA, JCPenney, Target and Dermstore.

