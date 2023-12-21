StemRad Inks $4.5 Million Contract to Provide Protective Equipment for the National Guard

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StemRad, a leader in personal radiation protection solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a $4.5 million contract by the U.S. General Services Administration, on behalf of the National Guard Bureau, to provide radiation protection equipment for soldiers and airmen.

The StemRad 360 Gamma radiation shield is seen worn around the hips of a CBRNe first responder (left). President Zelensky of Ukraine receives a donation of 360 Gamma shields for his country's emergency services, StemRad is represented by retired NASA astronaut Scott Kelly (right). (PRNewswire)

With this contract, StemRad continues to showcase the unique capabilities of its 360 Gamma radiation protective belts. By selectively shielding stem cell-rich organs in the pelvic region, StemRad is making protection from gamma radiation a reality. The 360 Gamma belt reduces the probability of cancer due to low-dose exposures while preventing early mortalities following high-dose exposures.

The $4.5 million contract, which was funded by the National Guard and Reserve Equipment Account, is for a total of 630 belts and onsite training at the Consequence Management Support Center in Lexington, Kentucky. When requested, the National Guard supports civil authorities in mitigating domestic radiological incidents, whether they are intentional acts, such as a dirty bomb, or accidents that can include a nuclear reactor meltdown.

"In the 21st century, the threat of nuclear and radiological incidents has only increased. Europe's largest nuclear power plant, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in southeastern Ukraine, is currently occupied by Russian military forces. Several state actors such as Iran and North Korea are either racing toward a nuclear weapon or already possess one. These developments have underscored the importance of contingency planning and protecting first responders from harmful gamma radiation in the event of an emergency," says StemRad CEO Dr. Oren Milstein. "This partnership with the National Guard Bureau is a significant step in implementing our protective technology to support American servicemembers."

Earlier this year, StemRad donated 60 of its gamma radiation shields to Ukrainian first-responders stationed in close proximity to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station.

About StemRad

StemRad's technology is the first to offer life-saving personal protection from penetrating ionizing radiation and is making the lives of first responders, military personnel, utility personnel, medical teams and astronauts safer without compromising mission objectives. Groundbreaking science and careful attention to user needs allow StemRad to provide the wearer with the mobility and comfort required to perform critical tasks while remaining safe in the event of exposure to harmful radiation. StemRad: Protecting our Heroes on Earth and beyond.

Please contact Dr. Oren Milstein, CEO (info@stemrad.com) with any further inquiries.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE StemRad