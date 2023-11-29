Creating a Sober Environment During the Holidays

Sponsored - The holiday season is an important time for families, but it can also be challenging for someone in recovery or addiction. This time of year, from stress and temptations to social pressures, can feel overwhelming. It is important to keep in mind those challenges if you have a family member or friend who is battling addiction or in recovery. Experts with Addiction Recovery Care offer some advice on creating an environment of positivity and healing.

Plan Sober-Friendly Activities:

Plan holiday activities that don’t revolve around alcohol or drugs. Suggest sober-friendly events like ice skating, volunteering, or watching holiday movies at home.

Be Mindful of Triggers:

Remember situations or people that may trigger your loved one’s cravings. Help them avoid those triggers. When they do encounter them, offer your support and understanding.

Create a Sober Environment:

If you’re hosting holiday gatherings, make sure to provide a safe and sober environment. Offer non-alcoholic beverages, and avoid having alcohol or drugs present.

Celebrate Milestones:

Recognize and celebrate your loved one’s milestones. Small victories deserve acknowledgment, and it can be a source of motivation to continue their journey.

Offer a Listening Ear:

Sometimes, your loved one may need someone to talk to. Be a listening ear and provide a safe space for them to express their thoughts and emotions without judgment. Supporting a loved one during the holidays requires empathy, patience, and understanding. Doing those things can help make the holiday season a time of healing and renewal. Ultimately, the gift of support is one of the most important things you can offer a loved one.

If you or your loved one needs help today, call our 24-hour intake line at (888) 592-0004 or visit www.arccenters.com.

Addiction Recovery Care does not operate facilities in Ohio or West Virginia at this time.

To find addiction resources near you, go to SAMHSA.gov.