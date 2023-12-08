12 Steps to Staying Sober this Christmas

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Addiction Recovery Care and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Addiction Recovery Care, visit www.arccenters.com.

Christmas is often a time of joy, celebration, and togetherness. However, for those on the path of recovery, it can also present unique challenges and triggers. Whether you’re navigating considering treatment, early in recovery or have been on this journey for a while, incorporating the principles of the 12 Steps can be a powerful guide during this time of the year.

1. Powerlessness: Admitting the Need for Help: Acknowledge that the holiday season might bring about challenging emotions and situations. Focus on what you can control.

2. Hope: Embracing a New Beginning: Find hope in the prospect of a clean slate. Christmas can mark a fresh start, a time to reaffirm your commitment.

3. Surrender: Letting Go of Control: Release the need to control every aspect. Surrender to the idea that not everything will go as planned, and that’s okay.

4. Inventory: Reflecting on the Past: Take inventory of the past year, acknowledging both successes and challenges. Learn from the past and use it as a foundation for personal growth.

5. Amends: Seeking Reconciliation: Extend amends to those you may have hurt or strained relationships with. Christmas is a time for forgiveness and rebuilding connections.

6. Acceptance: Embracing Imperfection: Accept that the holiday season may not be picture-perfect. Embrace the imperfections and focus on the meaningful moments rather than striving for an idealized version.

7. Humility: Staying Grounded: Practice humility by staying grounded and not letting external pressures dictate your actions. Remember that it’s okay to ask for support.

8. Forgiveness: Offering and Receiving: Christmas is a time for forgiveness, both for others and yourself. Let go of resentments, allowing space for healing and renewal.

9. Making Amends: Taking Action: Actively make amends by contributing positively to your community or reaching out to those in need. Spread the joy of the season through acts of kindness.

10. Daily Inventory: Staying Mindful: Conduct a daily inventory to stay mindful of your thoughts and actions. Use this awareness to make adjustments and reinforce your commitment to recovery.

11. Prayer and Meditation: Finding Inner Peace: Seek solace in prayer and meditation during the holiday hustle. Connect with your inner self to maintain a sense of calm and purpose.

12. Service: Giving Back: Engage in service to others, embodying the spirit of giving. Volunteer at a local charity or support those who may be struggling during the holidays.

While celebrating the holiday season, remember that the 12 Steps provide a roadmap for not just recovery but also for a life. By applying these principles, you can find strength and resilience, making Christmas a time of personal growth and connection.

If you or your loved one needs help today, call our 24-hour intake line at (888) 592-0004 or visit www.arccenters.com.

Addiction Recovery Care does not operate facilities in Ohio or West Virginia at this time. To find addiction resources near you go to SAMHSA.gov.