Ale-8 Zero Sugar and JC Phelps Present: At Home Valentine’s Dinner Menu

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ale-8-One and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ale-8-One, visit Ale-8-One

Valentine’s Day is almost here! In year’s past, I know that this meant finding the perfect dinner reservation for you and your +1. That said, many of us will be electing to spend the holiday in the comfort and safety of our homes due to the pandemic. As such, I’m thrilled to share my At Home Valentine’s Dinner Menu today in partnership with my friends at Ale-8-One with y’all. These recipes are easy-to-make and sure to please!

The Perfect Dinner Accompaniment: Ale-8 Zero Sugar

Did you know that Ale-8-One recently released Ale-8 Zero Sugar? Ale-8 Zero Sugar is a low-calorie alternative with the same great taste as the original soda. The new-to-the-market Ale-8 Zero Sugar is a rebrand of Diet Ale-8, as it features the same recipe in a new, redesigned look. While it has zero sugar, zero calories, and zero aspartame, it’s still 100% Kentucky.This menu pairs perfectly with Ale-8 Zero Sugar, my ginger crab cakes and broccoli with homemade teriyaki sauce. Also included are links to a few of my other favorite side dishes to round out the meal!

At Home Valentine’s Dinner Menu Main Course: Ginger Crab Cakes

Ingredients: 16 oz. lump crabmeat, 1/3 c. mayonnaise, 2/3 c. breadcrumbs, 1 tbsp. dijon mustard, 1 egg. 2 tbsp. Ale-8-Zero Sugar, 1 tbsp. lemon juice, 1 tbsp. parsley, chopped, Black pepper, to taste, Old Bay Seasoning, to taste, Kosher salt, to taste, Garlic powder, to taste, Green Onions, for garnish, Vegetable oil, for cooking

Directions: 1. In a large bowl, whisk together the egg, mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, Ale-8-Zero Sugar, lemon juice, chopped parsley, black pepper, Old Bay Seasoning, kosher salt, and garlic powder. Add in crabmeat and breadcrumbs, folding gently until well-incorporated.

2. Shape crab cake mixture into patties of your desired size.

3. Over medium heat cook crab cakes in oil for roughly 2 minutes/side or until they are golden brown.

4. Enjoy!

At Home Valentine’s Dinner Menu Side Dish: Broccoli With Homemade Teriyaki Sauce

Ingredients: 1 lb. fresh broccoli, florets only, Everything But The Bagel Seasoning, to taste, Fresh Lemon Juice

Directions, Broccoli: 1. Wash broccoli in cold water; pat dry.

2. Trim the head of broccoli where the florets branch off. I like to use my kitchen shears to do this.

3. Heavily salt a pot of water and bring it to a rolling boil.

4. Add florets to the water and cook until tender, roughly 3 minutes.

5. Drain florets and plate. Top with Everything But The Bagel Seasoning and a squirt of fresh lemon juice.

Ingredients, Homemade Teriyaki Sauce: 1/2 c. water, 3 tbsp. brown sugar, 2 tbsp. soy sauce, 1 tsp. minced garlic, 1 tsp. Ale-8-Zero-Sugar, 2 tbsp. honey, 1 tbsp. cornstarch, 2 tbsp. cold water

Directions, Homemade Teriyaki Sauce:

1. Over medium heat combine 1/2 c. water, brown sugar, soy sauce, minced garlic, Ale-8-Zero Sugar, and honey.

2. In a separate bowl, mix the cornstarch + cold water. Whisk until the cornstarch has fully dissolved.

3. Add in the cornstarch mixture and heat until the sauce reaches your desired level of thickness.

*Tip: if the sauce gets too thick, just add more water.

Directions: 1. Drizzle broccoli with homemade teriyaki sauce.

2. Enjoy!

About Ale-8-One

Launched in July of 1926, Ale-8-One is the only Kentucky-invented soft drink still in existence. It was invented by G. L. Wainscott and was named via one of America’s first slogan contests at the Clark County Fair. “A Late One” – the winning entry – was a pun adopted for its witty description. From that, a Kentucky legacy transpired. I love the ginger profile of the soda for both drinking and cooking. If a recipe calls for ginger, sub Ale-8-One, you’ll love the complexity it adds to the flavor! For more information please visit our website.