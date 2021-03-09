Try This Refreshing Skinny Mocktail Made With Ale-8 Zero Sugar

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ale 8 One and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ale 8 One, visit https://ale8one.com/.

Dry January and resolution season may be over, but if you are sticking to it for the long haul or just looking to cut back, skinny mocktails are a great way to treat yourself without having any of the negative effects of alcohol and sugar. As we head into the best of college basketball, horse racing and more, there are plenty of occasions to celebrate even if social gatherings look a little different this year.

Ale-8-One has a long history with mocktails. During Prohibition cocktails were out and mocktails or “tonics” were in. Most Kentuckians in the 1920s drank Ale-8 as a refreshing, alcohol-free alternative. The more daring ones chose Ale-8 as the mixer of choice to drastically improve the taste of bootleg spirits. For generations, folks have routinely made Ale-8 a part of their celebrations.

Ale-8 Zero Sugar, which was released last month is a great base for a skinny mocktail because it has the great ginger citrus flavor of the original Ale-8-One without the sugar or the calories.

Try the Skinny Berry Fizz to see how delicious a guilt free skinny mocktail can be.

INGREDIENTS

2 oz Diet Cran-Raspberry Juice

2 oz Diet Sparkling Cranberry Juice

4 oz Ale-8 Zero Sugar

Fresh Lime

INSTRUCTIONS

In rocks glass, fill with ice, pour in 2 oz of Diet Cran-Raspberry Juice, 2 oz of Diet Sparkling Cranberry Juice and 4 oz of Ale-8 Zero Sugar. Squeeze fresh lime juice, stir and garnish with a lime wheel.

NOTES: For a full-spirited cocktail add 1 1/2 oz Vodka.