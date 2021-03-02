Zero Sugar - 100% Kentucky

Sponsored - Did you know? Ale-8-One, made in Winchester, Kentucky, is the Commonwealth’s oldest soft drink brand. The company has bottled the same ginger citrus drink you know and love since 1926 using the same secret family recipe. The company introduced Diet Ale-8-One 18 years ago as people’s needs and tastes shifted, and have once again reinvented themselves with Ale-8 Zero Sugar, the same great taste as Diet but with a new name and a brand new look.

“‘Zero Sugar” is a much better name because it clearly communicates that the drink contains zero sugar and zero calories. We wanted a brand that was more in-line with how consumers think today in this soft drink category that continues to grow,” said Chris Doyle, Marketing Director, Ale-8-One.

The updated name and packaging can be found on store shelves across Kentucky including Kroger and Walmart stores. Just look for the new labels which emphasize Zero Sugar, Zero Calories, and Zero Aspartame. Along with the new Ale-8 Zero Sugar, you may also spot Cherry Ale-8 Zero Sugar and Caffeine Free Ale-8 Zero Sugar.

“When the company first developed the formula for Diet Ale-8 18 years ago, we took our time in developing the product to ensure we could deliver on a zero sugar beverage that tasted as close to the original as possible,” said Fourth Generation Owner Fielding Rogers. “That same great taste is staying, but it is time to update the branding to better reflect that it tastes just like the original without the sugar.”

If you can’t get out to the stores, you can buy Ale-8 Zero Sugar online (www.ale8one.com) and don’t pass up the heritage page on the Ale-8 website where you can learn more fun facts about this iconic Kentucky brand.