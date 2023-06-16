There’s a New Orthopedic Team at Hazard ARH

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Appalachian Regional Healthcare and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Appalachian Regional Healthcare, visit https://www.arh.org

The Hazard Orthopedic team is committed to helping you return to your best quality of life by providing exceptional and well-rounded care close to home. ARH Orthopedics diagnose, treat, and repair bones, joints, ligaments, tendons, and muscles using non-surgical and surgical options, including total joint replacement. They can order diagnostic tests, prescribe medication or physical therapy as you need, as well as use corrective mechanical devices and perform surgery as needed.

“This group of orthopedics is probably one of the best I’ve seen at Hazard ARH to date. They have everything a patient needs to get back to their best, most active lifestyle. ARH has done a great job assembling a team that can truly take care of our people in the region. I look forward to hearing the feedback and testimonies from patients as they improve their care at Hazard ARH Orthopedics,” says Brian Springate, Hazard ARH CEO.

Keep a full and active lifestyle with an ARH Orthopedic provider near you. Joseph Lowry, DO, Philip Collis, MD, Elisabeth Siegler, MD, and Jon Davidson, PA-C are available for your orthopedic needs at Hazard ARH Orthopedic Clinic. Appointments can be made by calling 606-487-7649.

Get back to living life by taking care of your orthopedic needs. Visit arh.org to find our more information.

The Hazard ARH Orthopedic Team is located at:

Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center

200 Medical Center Dr.

Suite 3-G

Hazard, Ky 41701