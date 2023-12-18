ARH Partners with Marshall Health to Bring Child and Adolescent Mental Telehealth Services to Summers County

Sponsored - Child and adolescent behavioral telehealth services are now available in Hinton, W.Va., thanks to a new collaboration between Appalachian Regional Healthcare and Marshall Health Network.

Through the new relationship, experienced providers from Marshall Health offer mental health support for pediatric patients with diagnoses including depression, anxiety and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

On the days of their appointments, patients visit the Summers County ARH Rural Health Clinic where they receive assistance connecting, via computer, with Charity Morrison, a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner (PMHNP) with Marshall Health. In addition to conducting initial psychiatric evaluations and follow-up appointments, Morrison also prescribes and evaluates psychopharmacologic treatments alongside her collaborating psychiatrist, Hillary N. Porter, D.O.

Morrison earned undergraduate degrees from the St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Huntington, W.Va., and Capella University in Minneapolis, Minn. She received her graduate degree from Walden University in Minneapolis. Morrison is certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

Porter is a board-certified child psychiatrist and associate professor at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall University. She specializes in common pediatric and adolescent mental health disorders including ADHD, aggression, anxiety, autism and depression. She is a graduate of the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg and completed a pediatrics and psychiatry residency at the University of Kentucky.

Representatives from Marshall Health and ARH recently gathered in Summers County to celebrate the collaboration.

“Access to behavioral healthcare is a critical need, particularly in Appalachia,” said David Conley, ARH West Virginia Regional Clinic Administrator. “The partnership between the Marshall Health Network and Appalachian Regional Healthcare helps us meet that need and is just one example of our commitment to the Summers County community.

“Relationships build communities, and partnering to offer this service strengthens the relationship between our two health systems and opens the discussion for future opportunities for collaboration.”

Marshall Health Network CEO Dr. Kevin Yingling agreed.

“While medicine measures growth milestones for children’s physical health, behavioral health is equally important,” he said. “I am encouraged by Marshall Health Network and Appalachian Regional Healthcare’s collaboration to provide access to much-needed behavioral health services for the children of Summers County and surrounding areas. West Virginia is growing for future generations, and we’re committed to supporting wellness and a full quality of life here at home.”

Morrison is accepting new patients by referral. For more information, contact the Summers County ARH Rural Health Clinic at 304.466.2918.