Guys, Listen to Your Heart and Know Your Risk

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men in the United States. About 1 in 4 every male deaths is due to heart disease, with many having no previous symptoms.

Many times, there are no symptoms of heart disease until a man is experiencing an episode with his heart. For heart attacks, symptoms include chest pain or discomfort, shortness of breath, pain in one or both arms, back, neck or jaw and can include feeling lightheaded. For an episode of arrhythmia, a person can have a fluttering feeling in the chest. For heart failure, experiencing shortness of breath, tiredness and swelling in the feet and legs is common.

Reducing risk factors can help lower the chances of a heart attack. Risk factors include having high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or diabetes. An unhealthy diet and little to no physical activity are risk factors as well as drinking too much and using tobacco products. While heart disease occurs at all ages, the risk increases with age.

Angela Webb, nurse practitioner with ARH Paintsville Cardiology, says three precautions to take are as follows:

Eat healthy! Keep it simple. Cut out fried foods and sugars most days of the week. It doesn’t have to be anything complicated. If it’s fried or has man-made sugar in it, pick one day a week to eat it. The rest of the time, skip it.

Move! Just 30 minutes a day of exercise has been known to reduce the risk of heart disease. Again, nothing crazy! Go for a walk with a loved one at your own speed. Doing this most days of the week will lower your risk of having heart problems.

If something feels wrong, get it checked. The worst thing that will happen is you’re told nothing is wrong—which is the best scenario! It’s always better to play it safe when it comes to your heart.

In addition, stop smoking and limit alcohol use. Other factors to consider are stress and sleep. Stress, anger and anxiety can raise levels of blood pressure and stress hormones, and this can restrict blood flow to the heart. Imagine the effects this can have if it occurs regularly.

Stress is part of life, but chronic stress can impact the risk of heart disease. When stressed, the body releases cortisol and higher levels of this hormone over time can increase cholesterol, blood sugar and blood pressure. Being stressed can also affect sleep, eating patterns, energy levels and more.

Sleep is another factor that has been seen to impact heart health. During part of your sleep, your heart rate and breathing slow and your blood pressure goes down, reducing stress on the heart. Poor sleep can raise your chances of developing Type II Diabetes and people with this disease are twice as likely to have a heart attack as those who do not have Type II Diabetes. Poor sleep is linked to having higher levels of inflammation which is common in people suffering from heart disease. Lastly, poor sleep can lead to weight gain.

Regular health screenings can help people be more proactive about their health and help reduce risks. See table.

