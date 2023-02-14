Women & Heart Disease

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Appalachian Regional Healthcare and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Appalachian Regional Healthcare, visit arh.org

About 1 in 16 women over the age of 20 have coronary heart disease, the most common heart disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Akanksha Thakkar, cardiologist at Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center, says “Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death among women in America. Unfortunately, it tends to affect women living in rural America more than women living in urban areas. Yet, there is a lack of awareness about this and to this date, there remains a gender disparity that affects the delivery of cardiovascular care to women. Our efforts need to be focused on changing this and this begins with women taking control of their own heart health by ensuring that their risk factors are well controlled. It is also important for women to listen to their bodies and seek immediate help if you think you are having a heart attack.”

The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute says around 4 out of 5 women between the ages of 40-60 have one or more risk factors for coronary heart disease. Since the more risk factors a person has the higher the chance the person may develop heart disease is, reducing risk factors is very important. Some of the risk factors include smoking, family history, diabetes, obesity, and being physically inactive including sitting too long.

Along with those startling statistics, Angela Webb, nurse practitioner with ARH Paintsville Cardiology, says “Females will not always have the same symptoms of a heart attack as a male. You see on TV the male patient will clutch his chest and fall over. It isn’t that way for women. The Mayo Clinic states that females may have upper stomach pains, indigestion, heartburn, unusual fatigue and many other symptoms that we call “atypical”...meaning it does not fit the “normal” pattern.”

Why is heart disease different in women? Women’s hearts and blood vessels are smaller than men’s. The muscular walls of the heart are also thinner in women. Women also are more apt to have the smaller arteries of their hearts be where the heart disease is located, making it harder to diagnose.

Another way that heart disease is different for women is that women are more likely to have other medical conditions that increase their risk of heart disease such as use of hormonal birth control, a history of problems during pregnancy like gestational diabetes or high blood pressure, autoimmune diseases, lack of physical activity and being overweight.

There are things women and men can do to reduce their risk. Regular health screenings can help people be more proactive about their health. See table.

SCREENING WHEN TO ACT FREQUENCY Blood Pressure When top number is above 120 at regular health visits and at least once a year if blood pressure is less than 120/80 Cholesterol If Total is over 200, HDL is less than 50, LDL is more than 130 and/or Triglycerides are more than 150 every 4-6 years and

more frequently if doctor determines higher risk for heart disease or stroke Blood Glucose If random blood glucose level is above 200 or if fasting blood glucose is above 110 at least every 3 years if results are normal-weight Weight/Body Mass Index (BMI) If BMI is 25-30 (overweight), if BMI is over 30 (obese) or if waist circumference is greater than 35 Regular healthcare visits Discuss diet, physical activity and other risk factors (e.g., smoking) Regular healthcare visits

Webb says three precautions to take are as follows:

Eat healthy! Keep it simple. Cut out fried foods and sugars most days of the week. It doesn’t have to be anything complicated. If it’s fried or has man-made sugar in it, pick one day a week to eat it. The rest of the time, skip it.

Move! Just 30 minutes a day of exercise has been known to reduce the risk of heart disease. Again, nothing crazy! Go for a walk with a loved one at your own speed. Doing this most days of the week will lower your risk of having heart problems.

If something feels wrong, get it checked . The worst thing that will happen is you’re told nothing is wrong—which is the best scenario! It’s always better to play it safe when it comes to your heart.

Webb says she understands the busy lives most women lead and know that women can sometimes put themselves at the bottom of the list of priorities. She says she is still surprised when, “...so many women have symptoms for months and do not get it checked.” She says, “Who is going to take care of the caregiver? Your family WANTS you to be healthy. It’s okay to take the time you need to get those worrisome symptoms checked out; it’s also okay to have time to take care of YOU. Get that 30 minutes of exercise, take the time for those healthy meals. In the long run, you’ll be there for your family longer by taking care of YOU.”

Find a cardiologist near you at one of our locations by visiting https://providers.arh.org/

Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH), is a not-for-profit health system operating 14 hospitals in Barbourville, Hazard, Harlan, Hyden, Martin, McDowell, Middlesboro, Paintsville, Prestonsburg, West Liberty, Whitesburg, and South Williamson in Kentucky and Beckley and Hinton in West Virginia, as well as multi-specialty physician practices, home health agencies, home medical equipment stores and retail pharmacies. ARH employs more than 6,500 people with an annual payroll and benefits of $330 million generated into our local economies. ARH also has a network of more than 600 active and courtesy medical staff members. ARH is the largest provider of care and the single largest employer in southeastern Kentucky and the third-largest private employer in southern West Virginia.