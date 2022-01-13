ARH wants you to Love Yourself First so you can take care of others!

ARH wants you to Love Yourself First so you can take care of others! Cervical cancer is most frequently diagnosed in women between the ages of 35 and 44. The average age at diagnosis is 50, but it can occur in women younger than 20. 20% of cases of cervical cancer are found in women over 65. However, these cancers rarely occur in women who have been getting regular screenings.

In honor of Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, ARH will be giving away a free gift, and a chance to win a Rejuvenation Center Gift Card, with every Pap Screening in January at participating ARH Clinics. Don’t delay! Make an appointment today! Walk-ins are welcome and HPV Vaccinations are also available. ARH Women’s Health encourages you to Love Yourself First! To find your nearest ARH Clinic or to schedule your appointment today, please visit www.arh.org/clinics/womens-health.