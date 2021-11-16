Early detection is key treating lung disease and prolonging your life.

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of ARH and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about ARH, visit https://www.arh.org/.

Early detection is key when it comes to reducing ones risk of death by lung disease. Did you know a Low Dose Lung CT scan is the only screening tool that can give you that chance of prolonged life? Knowing that lung disease is leading cause of cancer death among men and women in the U.S. today, it is important that you seriously consider this important screening tool. The criteria are simple. You must be age of 50 to 80 and a current or former smoker. And, the good news is, if you are at higher risk this one simple test could prolong your life.

At Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) we are committed to reducing the number of lives destroyed by this terrible disease. We offer preventive measures, such as early disease detection, which in turn lead to effective treatment and significantly improve patient outcomes. If you think you or your loved one are at risk and want more information on this life-saving measure, please visit www.arh.org/lowdosect or contact Rochelle Waddell, RN, Lung Cancer Screening Navigator, (606) 435-7209 email rwaddell@arh.org