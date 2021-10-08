Get a sneak peek into the Wildcat’s men’s basketball team tomorrow on WKYT!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of ARH and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about ARH, visit https://www.arh.org/.

Fans First Fan Fest presented by ARH will air Thursday, October 14th, 2021 on WKYT at 7p-8p.

Although Football has been on everyone’s mind, in October we all start to look towards Basketball Season! WKYT is pleased to present “FANS FIRST”, a preview of the Wildcats men’s basketball team. Join us for a one-hour special where you will see the top basketball players participate in a slam dunk exhibition, 3- point shooting events, and showcase their skills! It’s going to be an amazing season, don’t miss this sneak peek showcasing the Wildcat stars and WKYT Sports Team.

You can watch live on WKYT-TV, VUit, WKYT.com, or on the WKYT App on your smart TV, connected device, or mobile device.