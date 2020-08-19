Not Just Any PLANE Old Museum…

Sponsored - The Aviation Museum of Kentucky provides a family-friendly environment to experience all things that fly. Aircraft in the collection include jets, gliders, helicopters and more. Exhibits include flight videos, NASA artifacts, and the Kentucky Aviation Hall of Fame. The On-the-Ramp Observation Area provides a unique perspective on the activities of Blue Grass Airport, happening right before your eyes.

The aviation and aeronautical industry is a multi-billion dollar component to our state. Over 100,000 Kentucky jobs and paycheck are based in this industry on wings. For this economic contribution alone, aviation deserves a home for appreciation and preservation. We have this home. Find the museum at 4029 Airport Road, at the Lexington airport. Entertain, educate, and inspire with us today through ages of aeronautical development, artifacts, and wonderment!

