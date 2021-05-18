AVOL Kentucky Offers Free and Confidential Testing for HIV and Hepatitis C

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of AVOL Kentucky and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about AVOL Kentucky, visit https://avolky.org.

AVOL Kentucky is reminding the community that free and confidential testing for HIV and Hepatitis C is available at their 365 Waller Avenue location. Fourteen percent of individuals living with HIV do not know they have the virus and are putting themselves and others at risk.

Both HIV and Hepatitis C testing requires a simple finger stick and blood sample to be collected. AVOL meets with you, explains the process, and asks a few questions. After collecting a sample, results are known in a few minutes, and AVOL refers clients to necessary resources, including acquiring harm reduction prevention supplies and further medical care.

For more than three-decades AVOL Kentucky has been the leading advocate in central and eastern Kentucky for HIV/AIDS awareness, researching long-term solutions, and implementing measures with a goal of one day eradicating the disease once and for all.

While HIV and AIDS have fallen out of the spotlight in recent years, the epidemic is far from over. An estimated 1.1 million people in the United States are HIV positive, more than ten thousand of whom are living here in Kentucky.

About the Tests:

Testing is always fast, free, and confidential. AVOL uses a simple finger stick rapid blood screening for HIV and Hepatitis C. Testing is completed within 15 minutes which allows you to leave knowing your status, options, and next steps.

Why is getting tested for HIV important?

HIV stands for human immunodeficiency virus. It weakens a person’s immune system by destroying important cells that fight disease and infection. Nearly 1 in 7 Americans living with HIV don’t know they are infected with the virus. These people account for nearly 1/3 of new HIV infections according to a Center for Disease Control and Prevention report. It can be almost impossible to tell if someone is living with HIV without proper testing. In many cases, a person can live several years without showing symptoms.

The only way to know for sure is to take an HIV test. The CDC recommends ANYONE, regardless of sexual orientation, who is sexually active get tested annually.

Test Negative and AVOL will provide information about staying negative, offer prevention resources, and discuss other options like PrEP, a once daily pill that prevents the contraction of HIV.

Test Positive and we will facilitate getting you connected to medical care immediately so you can begin the journey back to being well. Advancements in medications and medical care are allowing HIV positive patients the ability to lead long, active, and fulfilling lives. We will also talk with you about housing and support services available and how AVOL can assist in meeting other needs you may have. Additional education will include the importance and understanding of how not to spread the virus to others.

Should I take the test?

Behaviors that put you at risk include vaginal, anal or oral sex without using a condom or sharing injection drug equipment with someone who has HIV or Hepatitis C. If you participate in any of these activities, you should be tested at least once a year. People who engage in regular high risk sexual activity or needle usage may benefit from more frequent testing.

Why is getting tested for hepatitis C important?

Left untreated, Hepatitis C causes significant damage to the liver. Hepatitis C is a highly contagious virus you can catch if you come into contact with contaminated blood. You could get it from using unclean needles. Sometimes, it spreads during sex.

How much does it cost?

HIV, Hepatitis C, and other STI testing at AVOL Kentucky is completely free.

Do I have to make an appointment?

No, AVOL has walk-in testing hours set aside each week with no appointments necessary at 365 Waller Avenue, Suite 100 in Lexington.

We are currently only advertising Mondays and Wednesdays from 3-8 and Thursdays from 3-6, and other times by appointment.

Monday and Wednesday from 3-8pm

Thursdays from 3-6pm

If these times do not fit into your schedule, please call (859)225-3000 x1030 for other options or email matt@avolky.org.