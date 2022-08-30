AVOL’s Dining Out For Life returns to Lexington

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of AVOL and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about AVOL, visit https://avolky.org/.

Dining Out For Life (DOFL) is AVOL Kentucky’s annual fundraiser held in support of the organization’s mission to collaborate with the communities it serves to End HIV throughout the Commonwealth.

DOFL brings together the generosity and delicious offerings of the best restaurants in Lexington with an amazing community of supporters to dine out on Thursday, September 15th. A minimum of twenty-five percent of diners’ total check will be donated to AVOL.

For more than three-decades AVOL has been the leading advocate in Central and Eastern Kentucky for HIV awareness, developing long-term solutions, and implementing measures with a goal of one day eradicating HIV once and for all.

During the coronavirus pandemic, AVOL continued to serve as a resource for our community. Since the state of emergency was first declared in March 2020, AVOL worked thoughtfully and strategically to not only maintain their level of services but to also increase those services to meet the demands and extraordinary need created by COVID-19. With additional funding from local, state, and federal sources, AVOL provided an unprecedented level of assistance to increase the housing stability of those living with HIV and other medically vulnerable members of our community including:

$1.1 million of assistance provided to increase housing stability

2,002 payments made to prevent evictions

276 households assisted with rent, mortgage, or utility payments

35% increase in the number of long-term housing subsidies provided to medically vulnerable people

Additionally, AVOL is committed to the principle that “housing is healthcare”. In 2020, AVOL Kentucky and Winterwood, Inc. announced the receipt of a Low-Income Housing Tax Credit allocation to build Stonewall Terrace, a 26-unit community residence serving low-income individuals who are medically vulnerable in Lexington. Stonewall Terrace recently achieved one hundred percent occupancy and will be hosting a formal ribbon cutting ceremony later this year.

Stonewall Terrace will serve as the headquarters for AVOL Kentucky’s operations moving forward, providing needed social and support services to residents right where they live. The facility will also make available much-needed community meeting space available for use by other groups and nonprofit organizations.

For more information on Dining Out For Life, please visit www.diningoutforlife.com and to learn more about AVOL Kentucky and Stonewall Terrace, please visit www.AVOLKY.org