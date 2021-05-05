Happy Nurses Day 2021

Sponsored - Happy National Nurses Week!

National Nurses Week is celebrated annually from May 6, also known as National Nurses Day, through May 12 as an annual celebration that recognizes the value of nursing.

From the moment we are born, most of us are touched by the waiting hands of a nurse dedicated to providing us a healthy start in life.

To each of our caring nurses, we applaud your hard work, expertise and compassion, and we appreciate your commitment to safety, quality and innovation.

Thank you for the role you play in improving the health of our communities.